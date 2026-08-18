Police ask two Homa Bays chaos suspects to surrender

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Police are calling for the surrender of Kassim Abdi Sebu and Oliver Jaoko, alias Olivetti over their alleged roles in the Homa Bay county chaos witnessed over the weekend.

In a statement, National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said that the two men should surrender to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for statement recording as the probe into the chaos continue.

Sebu was asked to surrender to Homa Bay County DCI Headquarters and Jaoko to the Regional DCI Headquarters, Kisumu.

In the statement Nyaga said that 15 suspects who were arrested with various crude weapons on Saturday were produced in court and police were allowed to hold them for four days as they probe the incident.

“In Homa Bay, 12 suspects took plea and have been placed under various bond terms, while two more are being investigated for gun-related incidents and shall be produced in court upon the finalisation of investigations.”

On the other hand the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said that his detectives had intensified efforts to arrest people suspected of organising and participating in the chaos on August 16, 2026

According to preliminary investigations several individuals believed to have played key roles in the planning and execution of the violence during the rally have since been identified and were being pursued.

“Detectives are currently following credible leads to identify and apprehend 25 suspects connected to the chaos,” said Amin.

“The probe has revealed a broader network of suspected hired youths and repeat offenders who are believed to have been mobilised to instigate violence, intimidate the public, and disrupt peaceful political activities.”

NPS cautioned Kenyans against agreeing to be recruited, hired or manipulated into acts of violence against their fellow countrymen.

“Political differences must never become a licence for chaos, destruction or the intimidation of fellow citizens.”

The statements from Amin and Nyaga come just a day after the latter revealed that officers had arrested 37 people in connection with the attacks that left four people dead including a police officer.

“The NPS conveys its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased officer, wishes the injured officers a swift recovery, and commends all officers for their continued dedication to duty,” said Nyaga.

He also said that eight police officers had been injured as well as several journalists in the goon related attacks that also saw the damage of property and several police and civilian vehicles.

The spokesperson said that police would pursue recruiters, financers, mobilisers who facilitate criminal elements to cause violence and disorder and bring them to justice.