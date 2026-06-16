Former Kilgoris MP Gideon Kochellah to be buried on June 20

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The late former Kilgoris MP and Cabinet minister Gideon Konchellah. [File, Standard]

Former Kilgoris MP and Cabinet minister Gideon Konchellah will be laid to rest on June 20, 2026, at his Olalui residence in Kilgoris, Narok County.

‎‎Narok County Assembly Speaker Davis Dikirr, who is the funeral committee spokesperson, said a requiem mass is scheduled for June 18, 2026, at Nairobi Baptist Church on Ngong Road at 10:00 am.

‎‎Mourners will then have an opportunity to view the body and pay their last respects.

‎"The body will be airlifted to Olalui on June 19, 2026, where a prayer service and public viewing will be held before the burial," Dikirr announced on Monday evening.

‎Konchellah died on June 13, 2026 after suffering a cardiac arrest while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

He had been unwell since late 2025.

‎Before joining politics, Konchellah served in the military for over three decades, rising through the ranks and holding logistics and command positions, including as commander of the Kenya Army Ordnance Corps at Kahawa.

‎His military career laid the foundation for his subsequent public service and political leadership.

‎Konchellah represented Kilgoris Constituency for nearly 20 years and served as Minister for Immigration and Registration of Persons during President Mwai Kibaki's administration between 2006 and 2007.

‎He is remembered as one of the most influential political figures from Narok County and a respected voice in South Rift politics.