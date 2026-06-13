Konchellah: The political survivor who shaped South Rift politics

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Former Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchellah's death brings to an end a distinguished political career that spanned more than two decades and helped shape the political landscape of the South Rift region. [File, Standard]

Former Kilgoris MP and Minister for Immigration, Gideon Sitelu Konchellah, has died.

The veteran lawmaker passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.

His death brings to an end a distinguished political career that spanned more than two decades and helped shape the political landscape of the South Rift region.

The death of the veteran politician was announced on Saturday by Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, who described Konchellah as a dedicated public servant whose contribution to leadership and development would be remembered for generations.

The PS in an address to the media said, Konchellah succumbed to a cardiac arrest, and his body lies at the Lee Funeral Home.

“In November 2025, he was unwell and was treated at the Nairobi Hospital. By May 30, he was admitted with an infection and on June 12, he suffered cardiac arrest and died at 4 am,” said Ololtua.

His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes from political leaders, professionals, community elders and residents across the country, particularly in Narok County, where he remained one of the most influential political figures long after leaving elective office.

President William Ruto, Narok County Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, County MP Rebecca Tonkei, Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli and several Narok leaders condoled with the family.

"I have sadly learnt of the death of Honourable Gideon Konchela, former MP for Kilgoris constituency. The late Konchela was both my successor as well as my predecessor," Sunkuli said.

Konchellah served as the Member of Parliament for Kilgoris Constituency from 2003 to 2022, making him one of the longest-serving legislators in the constituency's history.

Throughout his political career, he represented Kilgoris under different political formations, including the Party of National Unity (PNU), the United Republican Party (URP) and later the Jubilee Party, navigating Kenya's dynamic political environment while maintaining a strong grassroots support base.

Born and raised in the larger Trans Mara region, Konchellah rose through the ranks to become one of the most recognizable political figures in the Maasai community.

His election to Parliament in 2002 marked the beginning of a long and influential political journey that would see him emerge as a key player in both local and national politics.

Beyond Parliament, Konchellah earned national prominence when he was appointed Minister for Immigration and Registration of Persons in the Cabinet of former President Mwai Kibaki between 2006 and 2007.

During his tenure, he oversaw reforms in the immigration sector and played a significant role in implementing the Refugee Act of 2006, legislation that strengthened Kenya's refugee management system and legal framework.

As a legislator, Konchellah championed development projects aimed at improving education, road infrastructure, water access, security and public services in Kilgoris and the wider Trans Mara region.

Narok county assembly speaker Davis Dikirr who worked closely with him when he was the MP credited him with spearheading numerous projects that transformed communities and expanded access to essential services in one of the counties historically marginalized regions.

“His influence extended far beyond constituency politics. For many years, Konchellah was considered one of the key power brokers in Narok County, often playing a central role in regional political alignments and leadership negotiations,” said Dikirr.

His political journey was closely intertwined with some of the most prominent leaders ever produced by Narok County.

Over the years, he shared the political stage with veteran politician Julius Sunkuli and former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, leaders who, alongside Konchellah, played pivotal roles in shaping the county's political direction.

Konchellah's relationship with Sunkuli stretched back decades. The two leaders often found themselves on opposite sides of local and national political contests as shifting alliances and electoral battles redefined the balance of power within Narok County.

Sunkuli, a former Cabinet Minister and one of Kenya's most accomplished technocrats, remained a formidable political force throughout Konchellah's parliamentary career.

Konchellah also worked alongside Samuel Tunai during periods when leaders from Narok sought to strengthen the county's influence in national politics.

Although they occasionally differed politically, both men were united by a common desire to advance development and secure greater representation for the region within successive governments.

Perhaps one of the most symbolic moments in Konchellah's political career came in 2022 when Sunkuli returned to elective politics and won the Kilgoris parliamentary seat following Konchellah's departure from the National Assembly.

The transition marked a full-circle moment in Narok politics, with one veteran statesman effectively succeeding another in a constituency that had long been at the center of the county's political dynamics.

One of the defining features of Konchellah's career was his long-running rivalry with the late Johanna Ngeno, the influential former Cabinet Minister and Emurua Dikirr MP.

For decades, the two leaders dominated politics in the larger Trans Mara region, often finding themselves on opposite sides of political contests and regional power struggles.

While Konchellah commanded considerable influence in Kilgoris, Ngeno remained a formidable force in neighboring Emurua Dikirr.

Their rivalry became one of the most enduring political contests in the South Rift and played a significant role in shaping political alignments across Narok County. Despite their differences, both men earned respect as influential leaders whose contributions helped define the political history of the region.

Throughout his parliamentary career, Konchellah served on several influential House committees.

Between 2008 and 2012, he was a member of the Local Authorities Committee and the Departmental Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

Later, between 2013 and 2017, he served on the Departmental Committee on Public Works, Roads and Transport, contributing to oversight and policy formulation in the infrastructure sector.

His parliamentary journey included multiple successful election victories. He served as MP from 2003 to 2007, retained the seat from 2008 to 2013, won re-election in 2013 and served until 2017, before securing a final term that lasted from August 2017 until 2022.

When he left Parliament in 2022, many viewed it as the end of a significant chapter in Kilgoris politics. By then, he had become one of the constituency's most recognizable leaders and one of Narok County's longest-serving elected representatives.

Political observers describe Konchellah as a resilient politician who mastered grassroots mobilisation and maintained close ties with his constituents throughout his career.

Friends and allies remember him as an approachable leader and an effective advocate for development, while rivals acknowledged his political skill, determination and influence.

His death comes hardly three months after the passing of Johanna Ngeno, marking the departure of another member of a generation of leaders that included Ngeno, Sunkuli and Tunai—figures whose rivalries, alliances and leadership shaped the political evolution of Narok County and the South Rift for more than three decades.

As Kenya mourns his passing, the late Konchellah leaves behind a legacy of public service, political resilience and community leadership.

His contribution to Parliament, Cabinet and the development of Kilgoris Constituency has secured his place among the most consequential political figures ever produced by Narok County.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days.