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Police arrest 14 suspects during Linda Mwananchi Homa Bay tour

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 16, 2026
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Police erect a roadblock at Orero along Katito-Homabay ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally on August 16, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Police have arrested 14 suspects during the Linda Mwananchi  movement tour in Homa Bay County following separate incidents in which groups of youths allegedly attempted to disrupt the political rallies.

The arrests were made in Nyandiwa, Magunga and Oyugis as the movement’s convoy toured parts of the county on Sunday.

At Nyandiwa Trading Centre, police reported that groups of youths attempted to block the road as the convoy passed, triggering a brief confrontation.

Officers intervened and dispersed the youths, arresting 10 suspects allegedly found carrying crude weapons, including pangas and knives.

A police report from Magunga Police Station said the suspects were arrested after officers “repulsed” the youths who had attempted to obstruct the convoy.

The rally later proceeded without further major incident and ended at about 2:50 p.m.

The convoy subsequently moved towards Sindo through Ruma National Park

or another rally. Police said the roads along the route were cleared and normal traffic restored.

Earlier, a similar disruption had been reported in Oyugis, where the convoy led by Siaya Governor James Orengo passed through the township. Police said rowdy youths lit bonfires at Kendu Bay Junction during the morning, briefly disrupting movement.

Officers led by the Sub-County Police Commander responded and restored order, allowing the convoy to proceed. A subsequent police patrol within Oyugis resulted in the arrest of four additional suspects.

The four were allegedly armed with a knife; carrying a sword; armed with a panga; and another carrying a knife.

Police also confiscated three motorcycles believed to have been associated with the suspects. Two motorcycle owners reportedly escaped and remained at large.

The arrests brought the total number of suspects detained during the Homa Bay leg of the tour to 14. Police said the suspects would face further investigation as authorities continued monitoring the movement of the convoy.

Despite the disruptions, police reported that normalcy had returned to the affected areas and that the Linda Mwananchi tour continued without a major incident.

Authorities said further progress reports would be issued as the investigations continued.

 

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