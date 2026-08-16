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DP Kindiki hits out at Gachagua over his attacks

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 16, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki hits back on his predecessor over his attacks. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has launched a scathing response to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of incompetence, political opportunism and undermining the government they once served together.

In a strongly worded statement posted on social media, Kindiki dismissed Gachagua’s criticism of his voice and turned the attack towards his former political colleague’s record in public service.

“Talking about my voice is the only contribution your emptiness and incompetence can make in matters politics, policy and leadership,” Kindiki said.

Gachagua Speaking during a tour of Kiambu County, accused the Deputy President of allowing himself to be used to divide the region.

He said his successor could not claim to be his brother while supporting efforts to split Mt Kenya into eastern and western political blocs, warning that such a move would weaken the region.

“You cannot be my brother when you are dividing the mountain. You cannot be my brother when you are joining others to send poisonous alcohol to kill my people. If you want to be my brother, stop dividing the mountain and stop hurting Kikuyu people with illicit alcohol,” Gachagua said

The exchange marks another sharp confrontation between two senior figures from the Mount Kenya region who were once part of the same political administration.

Gachagua served as Deputy President before his removal from office in October 2024, while Kindiki was appointed to succeed him.

Kindiki accused Gachagua of having a troubled political and public-service record, arguing that his time in government had failed to produce the leadership results he expected.

“A disgraceful exit from public service as a DO, a most unremarkable WANTAM as Mathira MP, and your wasted two years as Deputy President seems not to have made any impact on your deplorable behavior,” he said.

He also revisited Gachagua’s political rise, claiming that the former DP used demonstrations and political pressure to secure his position as a running mate.

“You threatened your way into being named a running mate by organizing demos in Mathira to pressurize the party leadership,” Kindiki alleged.

The Deputy President further accused Gachagua of falling out with leaders within the ruling coalition  and with political figures from Mount Kenya, saying his approach had contributed to his eventual isolation.

“You were unable to keep the position, your greed led you to fall out with everyone in the party including nearly all leaders from the Mount Kenya Region where you and I come from,” he added.

Kindiki also rejected claims that he interfered with Gachagua’s efforts to address concerns surrounding alcohol abuse in the region when he served as Interior Cabinet Secretary.

As Interior Minister during the two years of your colourless tenure, I never involved myself in politics even for a day,” he said, adding that his focus was on protecting the country from “bandits, terrorists and criminals.”

He accused Gachagua of concentrating on personal business interests while serving in government and of encouraging opposition to the administration in which he held the second-highest office.

Kindiki said he had previously attempted to persuade Gachagua to repair his relationship with then-President William Ruto and other government leaders, but claimed his advice was rejected.

“I tried to ask you to find ways of mending your relationship with your then boss and other leaders, but you ignored and dismissed me. I let you be, but I refused to join you in sabotaging a Government we had formed,” he wrote.

The Deputy President also dismissed Gachagua’s attempts to appeal to Mount Kenya voters through political slogans, warning that he would not allow what he described as misleading narratives to go unchallenged.

“You can mock my voice all you want. But I won’t stoop to your lowly level by trying to respond or by discussing your not so great anatomy.  Also, I will not allow you to mislead the people of Mount Kenya with your useless slogans and chants. I like the way you under-estimate me,” Kindiki added.

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DP Kithure Kindiki Mount Kenya Politics Kindiki Vs Gachagua Kenya's Tribal Politics
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