United Opposition projects unity as fight for Western continues

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United Opposition leaders addres a rally in Malava during a tour of the Western region. [@rigathi, X]

The opposition coalition has reaffirmed its commitment to forge a united front in the 2027 General Election, pledging to settle on a single presidential flag bearer at the appropriate time as they rallied the rich Western Kenya vote to back their course.

On Friday, the United Alternative Government (UAG) intensified its campaign in Western Kenya with a major rally in Luanda Town, Vihiga County, where leaders urged residents to abandon traditional political alignments and rally behind the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The rally brought together some of the country's top opposition figures, including Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Mumias East MP Peter Salasya.

Leading the call for unity, Gachagua said he was prepared to support whichever candidate the coalition eventually settles on to face President William Ruto.

"We have a common mission to ensure President Ruto serves only one term, and we must make a decision to support one of us to remove him from office through the ballot in 2027," Gachagua said.

He added that should the coalition choose him as its presidential candidate, he would be ready to challenge President Ruto and seek his removal through the ballot.

The remarks come days after a court decision upheld Gachagua's impeachment while simultaneously finding that his right to a fair hearing had been violated during the Senate proceedings.

Despite the ruling, the former Deputy President has maintained that he remains eligible to contest the presidency in the 2027 General Election. He has also announced a 45-day political retreat at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County to lead consultations aimed at identifying a single opposition candidate.

Gachagua disclosed that a 60-member advisory caucus comprising elders, professionals, youth representatives and clergy had advised him that the phase of political mobilisation against the Kenya Kwanza administration was complete and that the coalition should now focus on selecting its presidential flag bearer.

Other leaders widely viewed as potential contenders within the opposition include People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua and Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i.

The opposition leaders criticised President Ruto's administration over the economy, governance and what they termed the continued neglect of Western Kenya, while positioning the United Alternative Government as the coalition capable of delivering change.

Gachagua launched a sharp attack on Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, accusing them of failing to use their positions in government to advance the interests of the Western region.

"The people of Western Kenya have been used like tissue paper for many years. They are only remembered during elections and forgotten immediately afterwards. The time has come to change that," Gachagua told the crowd.

He argued that despite occupying influential offices in President Ruto's administration, the two leaders had failed to negotiate meaningful development projects and economic opportunities for the region.

"Mudavadi and Wetang'ula have been sitting at the government's high table, but they have not fought for the interests of the people of Western Kenya. The region deserves leaders who can negotiate for jobs, industries, infrastructure and resources that improve the lives of ordinary citizens," he said.

Gachagua urged residents to reject what he described as empty political promises and instead support leaders committed to championing the region's political and economic aspirations.

His remarks come amid renewed calls by leaders allied to President Ruto for the Western region to support the President's re-election bid, with assurances that the presidency could eventually return to the region in 2032, particularly through Speaker Wetang'ula.

Rejecting that narrative, Gachagua claimed the President was making similar promises to leaders in different regions.

"He is deceiving many regions. Here in Western he is telling Wetang'ula he will hand over power to him in 2032. In Mt Kenya he is saying the same to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and in the Coast region he is making similar promises to Ali Joho. The truth is that by 2032 he will not even be President because we shall have removed him from office in 2027," Gachagua said.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka urged residents to remain firmly behind the opposition movement in its bid to unseat President Ruto.

Throughout the rally, Kalonzo described the coalition as "the real change the region deserves" and accused the current administration of betraying Western Kenya through the collapse of local industries in a region long regarded as an opposition stronghold.

DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa challenged residents to rally behind one of their own for the presidency, insisting that Western Kenya should not wait until 2032 to seek the country's top seat.

"Western Kenya cannot afford to wait until 2032 to produce a presidential candidate. The next General Election presents an opportunity for this region to unite behind one of its own and compete for the presidency," Wamalwa said.

He argued that the region possesses the population, leadership and political strength needed to mount a formidable national campaign.

"For too long we have supported candidates from other regions while ignoring our own potential. It is time for Western Kenya to believe in itself and take its rightful place in national leadership," he added.

Wamalwa noted that once Western Kenya agrees on a single presidential candidate, the individual would then seek alliances with other opposition leaders, including Kalonzo and Gachagua, to build a national coalition.

Other Western leaders echoed similar sentiments, saying the region has been politically fragmented and exploited for too long.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya declared that Western Kenya would support the United Alternative Government in the 2027 elections, saying the coalition best represents the region's interests.

"The future of Western Kenya is tied to this coalition. Our political and economic interests are best protected within the United Alternative Government, and I am confident the people of this region will stand with us in 2027," Salasya said.

He urged residents, particularly young people, to register as voters and actively participate in determining the country's future leadership.

Malala demanded that the government compensate families of those who died and those injured during the June 2024 Gen Z protests.

The former Kakamega Senator gave the government until June 25, the anniversary of the demonstrations, to address the matter.

"The government has until June 25 to compensate the families of the young people who lost their lives and those who were injured during the Gen Z protests. If that does not happen, Kenyans will have every reason to return to the streets and demand justice," Malala said.

He insisted that the sacrifices made by the youth during the protests should never be forgotten and called for accountability from those responsible.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya reiterated his "Tawe" movement—a Luhya word meaning "No"—saying the region must continue rejecting corruption, poor governance and political complacency.

Today, the opposition will face off in parallel events with President Ruto as the scramble for the vote-rich region continues.

President Ruto is expected to preside over the launch of the Shirikiana Sacco delegates' meeting at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, while Gachagua and his brigade will storm the town center for a major public rally marking his first major political outing since the High Court ruled on his high-profile impeachment case.

The parallel engagements come at a time when leaders allied to the President have intensified campaigns to consolidate support for the Kenya Kwanza administration in Western Kenya.

Reports by Brian Kisanji, Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi