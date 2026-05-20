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Shock in Nakuru as missing schoolgirl is found dead in a maize plantation. [File, Standard]

The family of a Grade Six student aged 12 years is in shock after the girl was defiled and killed on Monday evening in the Lare area, Njoro Sub-County, Nakuru County.

The shocking incident left the body of Mercy Nyambura with multiple head injuries, her left eye severed and her neck bruised, with local authorities believing she was strangled and tortured.

According to the area Chief Mwangi Kiaraho, Nyambura’s body was found on Tuesday afternoon, hidden in a maize plantation within the area, after a long search by villagers.

He said that she had allegedly been raped before she was killed. Mwangi said that her body was moved to Egerton University Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem.

“It is a shocking incident that has left us in shock. Investigations will commence and those involved will be arrested and charged. We urge residents to remain calm and vigilant,” he said.

Mwangi said that Nyambura’s father called him on Monday at 7.30 pm and said her daughter, who left for school in the morning, had not returned.

He said that the parents had looked for the child in her aunt’s and grandmother’s house, without success, but he advised them to look for her in school the following day.

“They did not find her but the villagers helped look for the child in a maize plantation where they found her murdered in an inhumane manner,” he said.

According to Mary Wanjiku, Nyambura’s aunt, her mother was away for a burial when the girl went missing.

She said that when her father failed to locate her in school, the girl’s mother assumed the worst and urged them to look for her in a plantation or a dam.

“I called Nyambura’s mother and I did not want to tell her what was happening but she had a bad feeling. In the end, she assumed the worst and that is what happened,” she lamented.

She prayed for God to reveal the culprits to the authorities and asked the authorities to take serious action against whoever murdered the little girl.

“We condemn the action because it is excruciating to raise a child who was not sick and had no health condition, only to be killed by criminals,” cried Wanjiku.

Esther David said what she saw with her eyes was unbelievable, because it was something she only saw on television.

She said that as a resident, despite being the servants of God, they cannot allow the criminal to live.

“The incident cannot be explained. It is something done by a person with no conscience. We will take the matter into our own hands and ensure the person responsible is dealt with,” she vowed.

She wondered how a person could injure an innocent child without any reason and cried for her mother, her siblings and relatives.

“Our hearts are in so much pain because of that. We want justice for the child and compensation for the family. The person responsible should not be allowed to live,” she said.

She insisted that if serious actions are not taken, the culprit will target other minors in the village.

Naomi Wacera said the screams of her fellow villagers led her to the scene and after she saw the murdered child, she vomited in pain and anguish.

“Kindly God, reveal to us what happened and who the culprit is. The child was killed like an animal, something that is shocking and unbelievable,” she cried.

She called on local leaders to protect the villagers, especially children, noting that crime had increased in the area because of bushy roads and a lack of street lights.

Benard Kamau said that youths in the area were unemployed and had involved themselves in gangs, while others were lost in illicit brew and drug abuse.

“We have so many criminals here who are usually arrested and released for no reason. We want criminals to be punished,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Gender Violence Recovery Centre (GVRC), Alberta Wambua, raised alarm over the rising number of missing children across the country.

“Many of the missing are later found dead under horrifying circumstances. Recent reports indicate a disturbing increase in such cases over the past four months, leaving families devastated and communities living in fear,” Wambua said.

Wambua added that every child deserves safety, protection, and justice. Yet, today, parents across Kenya are increasingly forced to live with the fear that their children may disappear without warning.

At the same time, she added that many families continue to search for answers with little information or support.

“Children are among the most vulnerable members of society, and the continued failure to respond swiftly, transparently, and decisively to these cases only emboldens perpetrators and places more children at risk,” Wambua added.

The Executive Director explained that the country cannot afford to normalise violence against children, calling for immediate and coordinated action to address what has now become both a national security and child protection crisis.

She called on the government to recognise the rising cases of missing and murdered children as a national crisis.

“Law enforcement agencies conduct immediate, transparent and independent investigations into all reported cases and ensure perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice,” she added.

Wambua added that there is a need for leaders to provide clear action plans aimed at strengthening child protection systems, improving response mechanisms, and restoring public trust.

“We also call upon communities, schools, religious institutions, and all citizens not to look away. Protecting children is a collective responsibility. We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that may assist investigations,” she added.