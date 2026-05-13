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Narok leaders, civil society claim victory after the Court of Appeal reinstates public ownership of Olkiombo Ranch

By George Sayagie | May. 13, 2026
A section of Olkiombo Ranch, Narok County. [File Courtesy]

A historic Court of Appeal ruling that affirmed public ownership of Olkiombo Ranch within the Maasai Mara Game Reserve has ignited a fresh political tussle in Narok County.

‎A coalition of elected officials and civil rights organisations has come forward to take credit for what they describe as a landmark legal victory.

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Related Topics

Olkiombo Ranch Narok County Court of Appeal Maasai Mara Land
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