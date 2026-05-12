Leaders defend Moi's legacy after Kiborek's remarks spark political storm

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Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek at Parliament buildings. [File Courtesy]

A fresh political storm has erupted in the Rift Valley after remarks by Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek, perceived as undermining the legacy of former President Daniel Arap Moi, have triggered sharp reactions from senior political leaders.

Allies of the late Head of State are accusing youthful politicians of disrespecting a leader they say transformed the region.

Kiborek, in a video circulating on social media, said Baringo County continues to lag in development despite consistently supporting successive governments since independence. He argued that in terms of development, Baringo could only be compared to counties that had never produced top national leaders.

Nominated MP and cleric Bishop Jackson Kosgei, while addressing a church service in Baringo, appealed to leaders to preserve peace and respect past leaders, saying those in office should refrain from speaking ill of former leaders.

“The leaders laid the foundation for this nation and no one is allowed to speak ill of them. We are their children and we will not agree. We will not let that happen. They have to be respected,” he said.

Kosgei added that there was growing concern among residents. of Baringo and the wider Kalenjin community, that some leaders were targeting wealthy members of the community.

“It is in the feelings of the people of Baringo and the Kalenjin that some people are targeting the rich amongst our people. Simply because you have gotten yourself some wealth, don’t go bringing down those who made it before you. If such happens, you will expose properties and assets of the community to attract capital from external people and the property will go,” he said.

Former Baringo MCA Reuben Chepsongol said he suffered sleepless nights following the remarks by the MP, which he termed as an attack on Moi’s legacy.

Chepsongol credited Moi with helping combat illicit brews in the Kalenjin community.

“We were lost in illicit brew and the late Moi stood and ordered closure of all clubs and ordered that schools be constructed, hospitals and churches,” he said.

He further argued that without Moi’s intervention, the community would still be lagging, adding that even the current President William Ruto was mentored by the late former Head of State.

“Why are you tarnishing the name of the late President? You were elected the other day and have started lecturing us,” Chepsongol said.

He urged senior political leaders in the region to convene a meeting with younger politicians to encourage discipline and responsible leadership.

Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap distanced himself and other senior regional leaders from Kiborek’s remarks, describing them as utterances made by small children who disrespect their elders.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi also weighed into the debate while addressing residents in Kuresoi South, launching a scathing attack on the Moi family.

“Our parents supported the then president, and there is no single day his son has ever supported us,” he said.

ODM-nominated MP Harold Kipchumba criticised Kiborek for remarks perceived to downplay Moi’s contribution to the region.

Kipchumba said Kiborek should be educated on Moi’s contributions to the people of Baringo, citing affirmative action programmes that opened opportunities in casual labour, the police service and the military for people with little formal education.

According to the ODM legislator, those initiatives transformed the lives of many families across the Rift Valley.

He also credited Moi’s administration with expanding roads, schools, colleges and churches in Baringo, urging leaders to engage in respectful dialogue when discussing historical leadership.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago said leaders should lead by example in both speech and conduct.

“A young leader who has God’s favour and is loved by the people who voted for you should behave and talk like a grown-up,” he said.

Mandago called on Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot to bring together leaders from the region, adding that counties should elect effective governors capable of ensuring proper implementation of devolution.

He also urged MCAs to strengthen oversight over county governments.

Responding to the criticism, Kiborek defended his remarks, insisting they had been taken out of context and denying that he had disrespected past leaders.

“Many leaders have tried to take it out of context to mean that I disrespect the leaders who came before. I meant Baringo is underdeveloped, more so, Mogotio, where I come from. There is no difference between Mogotio and a constituency in Maralal or Samburu and yet we were in leadership,” he said.

The legislator said leaders must be deliberate and intentional in transforming Baringo, adding that the community could not be certain when it would again produce a national leader.

Kiborek further claimed that some leaders were attacking him because of his age.

“I told the other leaders and I want to make it clear that President Ruto gave us a second chance through the presidency of William Ruto and it is upon us leaders to get development for our people. If development doesn’t get to Mogotio during Ruto’s tenure, Kiborek should be blamed,” he said.

He also accused some senior leaders of resisting accountability and development-focused politics.

“Such leaders who don’t want to work for the people and push for development will rant and try to justify that there is no development since the government has not been there. Go work for the people,” he said.