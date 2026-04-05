UDA leaders criticise Uhuru over political involvement

Audio By Vocalize

Former President Uhuru Kenyattaat a funeral of former Kirinyaga Senator Daniel Karaba.[Courtesy, KMPS]

UDA leaders have launched a fierce attack on former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of re-engaging in active politics and attempting to destabilise President William Ruto's administration.

The criticism follows Kenyatta’s remarks in Kirinyaga County on 1 April 2026, during the burial of former Senator Daniel Karaba, where he encouraged Mount Kenya residents to stay united and beware of “sweet-tongued” politicians.

He also blamed parts of the clergy for allegedly misleading voters during the 2022 General Election and called on leaders to avoid tribal politics and focus on national unity.

Speaking at Ilmelita in Loita Ward, Narok County, during the Nkidong’i/Purko Empowerment programme, leaders linked to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) dismissed Kenyatta’s comments as political meddling. It accused him of trying to stage a political comeback.

The event was attended by President Ruto’s Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, who outlined the government’s ongoing empowerment initiatives targeting youth and grassroots communities.

He directly addressed Kenyatta, urging him to cease promoting tribalism. “Instead of wasting energy to divide, let’s use it to empower the youth and promote peace.

The former president is retired; he should respect the current leadership and allow Kenya to prosper. Kenya will not be derailed because of tribalism.

"We trusted the former president, who was elected on a platform of uniting Kenyans. Why is he now returning from retirement to criticise a government elected by Kenyans?” he asked.

Kibet also stated that the Nkidong’i/Purko Empowerment programme forms part of a broader nationwide effort aligned with the bottom-up economic model, providing young people, women, and small traders with financial aid and practical skills.

“These empowerment programmes aim to give our youth a real chance supporting their businesses, developing their capacity, and ensuring they are part of the country’s economic transformation,” he added.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu did not hold back, urging the former president to step aside.

“I am asking you, my former president, to retire with dignity and stop the politics of division. Give the current leadership time to serve Kenyans,” he said.

Nominated Senator Joyce Korir criticised Kenyatta, alleging hypocrisy and claiming his administration oversaw inequality and exclusion.

“When President Ruto took over, he sought to correct many injustices inflicted on communities that had been sidelined. You cannot now come back and lecture us on unity,” she said.

Narok Woman Representative Rebecca Tonkei praised the current administration, highlighting development projects in the region.

“We are supporting President Ruto because we can see the work being done from infrastructure to the inclusion of marginalised communities. That is the leadership we endorse,” she said.

Leaders from both Rift Valley and Mount Kenya regions accused Kenyatta of attempting to incite the public and collaborating with opposition figures to frustrate the Kenya Kwanza government.

They warned that his remarks risked reigniting tribal politics under the guise of unity.

Baringo Senator Kiprono Chemitei, Narok South MP Kitilai Ntutu, and Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek echoed these views, emphasising that the government’s focus remains on delivery rather than political rhetoric.

Although the Ilmelita gathering was framed as an empowerment forum celebrating resilience, opportunity, and community unity, it ultimately devolved into a political show of strength, with UDA leaders uniting and warning the former president against renewed political activism that could divide the nation.