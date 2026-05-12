Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto assents into law Income Tax, Special Economic Zones and Technopolis Bills

By Edwin Nyarangi | May. 12, 2026

President William Ruto signs into law the Income Tax, Special Economic Zones and Technopolis bills. [File, PCS]

President William Ruto has assented to the law, the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, and the Technopolis Bill.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

William Ruto Income Tax Amendment Bill Technopolis Bill Special Economic Zones
.

Latest Stories

Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
Knec to roll out digital exams next year in push to modernise learning
Education
By Mike Kihaki
4 hrs ago
Miwani land circus: How Miwani Sugar's vast land became the target of a billion-shilling shadow battle
National
By David Odongo
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Miwani land circus: How Miwani Sugar's vast land became the target of a billion-shilling shadow battle
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Miwani land circus: How Miwani Sugar's vast land became the target of a billion-shilling shadow battle
250 deals on the table as France expands Africa investment push
By Graham Kajilwa and Maryann Muganda 4 hrs ago
250 deals on the table as France expands Africa investment push
Knec to roll out digital exams next year in push to modernise learning
By Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Knec to roll out digital exams next year in push to modernise learning
Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved