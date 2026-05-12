Charity walk spotlights lack of classrooms, healthcare for girls in Narok

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Participants take part in the Kakenya’s Dream Charity Walk in Nairobi on Friday, May 9, to support girls’ education and fight FGM and child marriage.

Hundreds joined charity walks in Nairobi and Narok counties to push for girls' education and rally support against female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage.

The inaugural Kakenya's Dream Charity Walk, held on Friday, May 9, took place in Karen, Nairobi, and Enoosaen in Kilgoris, Narok County, bringing together students, parents, teachers and community leaders under the theme "Steps Towards Change."

The walk exposed gaps facing girls in rural communities, where some children still study outdoors because schools lack classrooms and learning materials.

"Every footstep made today is one step closer to ensuring a girl's future is full of hope through education. While paying school fees and purchasing uniforms are essential, some girls lack basic needs such as sanitary pads, proper learning environments and healthcare services. Through this walk, we aim to generate both awareness and funding," said Dr. Kakenya Ntaiya, chief executive of Kakenya's Dream.

The stakes are acute in Narok. The 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) places the county's FGM prevalence at 51 per cent, among the highest in the country, even as it has fallen from 78 per cent in 2014.

One in two girls in the county is married before the age of 19, more than twice the national rate, while a study by the Forum for African Women Educationalists Kenya (FAWE Kenya) ranks Narok first nationally in teenage pregnancy at 43.3 per cent among girls aged 15 to 18.

She noted that many communities in southwestern Kenya continue to struggle with overcrowded classrooms, poor roads, food shortages and limited healthcare services, with some children forced to learn outdoors due to a lack of classrooms.

Kakenya's Dream has operated in Transmara West, Transmara East and Transmara South in Narok County as well as Kenyenya in Kisii County for the past 17 years.

The organisation has provided scholarships to more than 1,000 girls from primary school to university and reached more than 35,000 young people through mentorship, leadership and health programmes in over 200 schools.

It also runs the Kakenya Health and Wellness Centre, which serves about 1,500 patients every month.

Ntaiya said efforts to end FGM, teenage pregnancies and child marriage require involvement from families, teachers, men and community leaders.

"To effect change, we have to take a holistic approach. Everyone should be at the table to promote education and equality for all children," said Ntaiya.

She called on government, companies and individuals to support grassroots programmes targeting vulnerable children and communities.

"There are schools without classrooms, children without meals and communities without proper healthcare. We all have a role to play in creating a better future," added Ntaiya.