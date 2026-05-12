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IEBC ready for by-elections, warns against electoral malpractices

By Jacinta Mutura | May. 12, 2026
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IEBC Vice Chair Fahima Araphat. [File, Standard] 

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared its readiness to conduct the upcoming by-elections, even as it issued a stern warning to candidates against engaging in electoral malpractices, including campaigning outside the stipulated timelines.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement forum, IEBC Vice Chair Fahima Araphat said the commission had fully deployed election materials and trained personnel, assuring Kenyans of a smooth and credible process.

“We are fully prepared and have dispatched our materials. We are in the picture of everything that is happening, and we are looking forward to ensuring that we shall also have a very successful by-election,” said Araphat.

The commission raised concern over unlawful campaigning, particularly beyond the stipulated hours, with Araphat warning that they will take action against offenders of electoral rules and procedures, including denying clearance to candidates who breach the rules.

“We are keeping our records, and these people are going to come to us as a commission for clearance before they participate in elections. We are going to ensure that anybody who will be on the ballot paper qualifies to be there,” said Araphat.

This follows a public complaint over a section of politicians and candidates campaigning at night for the upcoming by-election for Emurua Dikirr constituency in Narok scheduled on Friday, May 14.

The commission reiterated that campaigns must cease 48 hours before polling day and strictly within the legally defined hours between 6 am and 6 pm.

IEBC Chairman Erastus Edung Ethekon when he appeared before the selection panel in Nairobi, on March 25, 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The vice chair was addressing the media alongside fellow commissioners during a forum aimed at collecting public views on the commission’s Strategic Plan and Electoral Operations Plan ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Under the theme Deepening Democracy Through Inclusive and Participatory Processes, the commission outlined four key result areas, including election management, citizen engagement, equitable representation and institutional resilience.

According to Araphat, the key results pillars are intended to ensure that no Kenyan is left behind in the electoral process.

“We have opened a two-week window for stakeholders and members of the public to submit their views and recommendations before we launch,” she stated.

On concerns over misinformation and emerging threats such as disinformation driven by Artificial Intelligence, the vice chair said the commission is putting in place systems, including a communication hub to monitor and track online activity to counter false narratives.

“Misinformation is a global challenge, and elections are particularly sensitive. We will have teams monitoring digital platforms to ensure that what Kenyans receive is factual and reflects the commission’s official position,” she added.

On funding, the commission acknowledged existing gaps but expressed confidence in ongoing engagement with the National Treasury and the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

“We have been able to present our budget as a commission, and we shall be appearing before the JLAC on Tuesday to present our general elections budget.”

“We want to call upon the National Treasury and JLAC to be able to consider and to approve the budgets, and also give us in time,” Araphat added.

The IEBC also moved to reassure the public on issues of transparency and accountability, highlighting reforms such as requiring voters to physically present themselves for transfers, complete with biometric verification.

With preparations already underway and timelines clearly mapped from August 2026 to August 2027, the IEBC expressed optimism that the country will achieve a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process.

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Related Topics

IEBC IEBC By-Elections Electoral Malpractices Emurua Dikirr By-Elections
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