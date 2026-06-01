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Ghosts of Wagalla Massacre linger as Wajir hosts Madaraka Day fete

By Gakuu Mathenge | Jun. 1, 2026

Residents during the commemoration of Wagalla massacre in 2011. [File, Standard]

Wajir County will host this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, marking the first time the national event has been held in the North Eastern region.

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Madaraka Day Celebrations Wajir County Wagalla Massacre North Eastern Kenya
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