NCCK ask IEBC to be transparent, end rigging fear ahead of 2027 elections

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Alphonse Kanga, chairman of the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), Nairobi County, May 17, 2021. [File, Standard]

The National Council of Churches of Kenya has challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to be transparent in all the ongoing activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the conclusion of a summit bringing together clergy from various parts of the country, the Council also asked IBEC to find a way to discourage early campaigns.

“We insist on a transparent, merit-based operation of the IEBC to safeguard our democracy against the threat of state capture,” said Alphonse Kanga, NCCK chairman for the Nairobi region, in a joint statement.

“The 2027 elections must not be another ‘inconclusive’ cycle characterised by rigging fears and institutional compromise,” Kanga added.

At the same time, the clergy said all politicians attending worship services will be treated the same as all worshippers and their contribution will be treated as offerings, thus will not be announced.

“We will not allow politicians to address congregants inside the church and will instead advise them to speak to the people outside after the service,” added the chairman.

The council also noted that many Kenyans were currently struggling to put food on the table owing to the high cost of living linked to the latest fuel hikes.

“We call upon the government to review the heavy taxation on petroleum products, which remains the single largest contributor to the rising cost of production and transport,” the statement stated.

Similarly, the Council challenged the state to provide a clear roadmap on how debt servicing is being balanced against the immediate need to provide a cushion for citizens facing poverty.

They also called for the end of goonism, citing that this was akin to the weaponisation of poverty in a country where the majority of youths remain unemployed.

“This culture of hired goons thrives on a failed social contract and a deeply entrenched culture of impunity that must be dismantled if we are going to remain a just and peaceful nation,” they stated.

They also challenged concerned authorities, including DCI and ODDP, to act on hate speech and incitement, mostly targeting the politicians.

In the health sector, the clergy argues that the transition to the Social Health Authority was still marred by accountability deficits.