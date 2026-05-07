Family of murdered pastor break silence as autopsy reveals torture

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Grief and shock gripped PCEA Church Tabuga Parish in Lanet Bahati Sub-County after Reverend Julius Ndumia, the parish minister, was found brutally killed. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The family of murdered Presbyterian church of East Africa (PCEA) pastor Reverend Julius Ndumia have broken their silence three days after his death.

Francis Mwangi, the brother-in-law of the deceased, said they were devastated by the killing inside the compound of PCEA Tabuga Parish, Lanet, Bahati, at 2 AM on May 4.

"We are very sad to have lost a good man of the people," said Mwangi.

He said the family had been satisfied with the postmortem report and were grateful for the support they received from the detectives.

He called for speed investigations and justice for his brother.

"We leave everything to the security agencies in terms of investigations," he said.

Grief and shock gripped PCEA Church Tabuga Parish in Lanet Bahati Sub-County after Reverend Julius Ndumia, the parish minister, was found brutally killed. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

He described Ndumia as a great man of God, a person of the people and a good person.

The family spoke immediately after the postmortem report revealed that the pastor was tortured to death.

Government Pathologist Dr Titus Ngulungu said that Ndumia suffered serious injuries to his head and neck, caused by a blunt object.

"He had significant injuries both on the front and back of the head. He suffered a big cut on the back," said Ngulungu.

Ngulungu said the cut on the back of the head shook the brain, causing a fracture and permanent damage.

He added that the pastor had another injury on the front of the neck, indicating that pressure might have been applied in the form of strangulation, making him unable to breathe.

He said that before the alleged torture, Ndumia's hands and legs were tied together, and he also had internal bleeding.

"At the moment, we can say a blunt object caused the injuries. The marks on his hands and legs proved they had been tied together," said Ngulungu.

The report came as Bahati MP Irene Njoki called for serious investigations, insisting that the incident was shocking.

She admitted that Bahati had faced a lot of security challenges, including murder incidents.

" We are doing our best. We have spoken to the relevant people to take action to ensure the family gets justice, the MP said.