New maternity hospital brings relief to mothers in Kiwawa Ward

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Inside the maternity unit at Maralal Hospital. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

For years, pregnant women in Kiwawa Ward in West Pokot County were forced to travel long distances to neighbouring Uganda in search of maternity services due to the lack of a maternity facility in the area.

However, the situation has now changed following the construction of a modern maternity hospital through a partnership between the West Pokot County Government and the Safaricom M-Pesa Foundation.

Speaking after touring the facility in Kiwawa Ward, West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin said the county government would fully equip the hospital with modern medical equipment to improve maternal healthcare services in the area.

“Through our partnership with the Safaricom M-Pesa Foundation, we are committed to equipping this facility with modern equipment to help mothers who have suffered for years due to a lack of healthcare services,” said Kachapin.

The governor added that the county government would deploy doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel to the facility and ensure a constant supply of medicine.

He noted that maternal deaths had remained a major challenge in West Pokot County, but the establishment of more maternity facilities was helping reduce the deaths significantly.

“Even postnatal deaths have drastically reduced. I decided to focus on women’s challenges to help them access quality healthcare and reduce deaths related to childbirth,” he added.

Residents welcomed the new facility, saying it would save lives and spare expectant mothers the hardship of travelling long distances for treatment.

Kachel Cherotich, a resident, said many women had previously been forced to seek maternity services in Uganda, with some losing their lives before reaching the hospital.

“We need enough doctors at the facility because this will help reduce maternal deaths in the area,” she said.

Another resident, Veronica Poghisio, said the community had faced numerous challenges accessing medical services, but the new hospital had brought fresh hope to the area.

“We have struggled for many years to access proper healthcare services, but this hospital now gives hope to mothers and families in this area,” she said.

Kiwawa Sub-location Assistant Chief Thomas Romotome said many women previously delivered at home or crossed into Uganda for treatment, a situation that contributed to maternal deaths.

“Some women even came to my home to deliver, yet I am not a health practitioner. It was very challenging, but this maternity wing will save lives. Even people from Uganda will benefit from the facility,” he said.

Romotome praised the partnership between the county government and the Safaricom M-Pesa Foundation, saying it would improve access to healthcare services and uplift the living standards of residents.