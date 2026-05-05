Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Horror as PCEA preacher is killed inside church compound in Lanet

By Daniel Chege | May. 5, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The body of Reverend Julius Ndumia, PCEA Tabuga Parish, carried by police from his house in Lanet, Nakuru County, after he was killed. May 4, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]  

Grief surrounded the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Tabuga Parish in Lanet after Reverend Julius Ndumia was murdered inside the church compound.

Congregants were in tears and shock after learning that their spiritual leader, who had served them for almost four years, was no more.

PCEA Secretary General Rev Robert Waihenya condemned the killing. “We pray for the comfort and peace of his wife, children and the entire family during this trying time of grief,” the church said.

Despite police placing barriers at the church gate and the gate to the pastor’s house, congregants and residents forced their way in, demanding to see their pastor.

Grief and shock gripped PCEA Church Tabuga Parish in Lanet Bahati Sub-County after Reverend Julius Ndumia was found brutally murdered. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]  

“He always talked about his legacy inside the church, in almost all his homilies. I think he was predicting his death,” said a congregant.

County Police Commander Samuel Boit said the attackers entered the church compound at around 2 am yesterday. “The house was not broken into. We believe they used the watchman, either through torture or trickery, to force the pastor to open the door before attacking and killing him,” said Boit.

The pastor had a cut injury to the back of the neck, suggesting he may have been struck with an axe or machete. Both the cleric and the watchman had their hands tied. “We understand that nothing was stolen from the pastor’s house, including his mobile phone. However, the house was messy, suggesting they were looking for something,” said Boit.

The assailants also broke into the parish offices and ransacked them.

“We will protect him (watchman) while he undergoes treatment. Investigations have commenced and we will update you on everything. We ask the public to be patient as we work to bring those responsible to book,” said Boit.

A faithful claimed the pastor was killed for preaching peace and justice and had left a mark and gap that would not be filled.

“He had a bright future. He did not care what people said about him in church and in the streets; he always condemned evil. We believed he was killed for standing with the truth,” said the congregant.

Church elders who wanted to remain anonymous said the incident clearly showed someone was after his life.

Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said it was worrying that people could kill a pastor inside a church. He noted that many killings had been reported in Bahati, but the police had done nothing due to a lack of vehicles and fuel.

Area MP Irene Njoki said those responsible must be punished. “Investigations must be immediate, thorough and conclusive. There must be no delays, no excuses and no half measures. The police must act decisively and bring every person involved to book,” she said.

Ndumia leaves behind a widow and three children.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Rev Julius Ndumia PCEA Lanet Killing Church Murder Lanet Attack
.

Latest Stories

Climate funds reach millions as counties post 87pc performance rate
Climate funds reach millions as counties post 87pc performance rate
Financial Standard
By James Wanzala
45 mins ago
How Nairobi bourse got its groove back
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
45 mins ago
Prof Raphael Munavu: the man who never harboured disciplinary chauvinism
Opinion
By Kennedy Buhere 
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Going after Uhuru: Ruto allies start process to halt former Presidents' pension and other perks
By Irene Githinji 45 mins ago
Going after Uhuru: Ruto allies start process to halt former Presidents' pension and other perks
Inside ODM's tough demands for 2027 coalition talks with UDA
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja 45 mins ago
Inside ODM's tough demands for 2027 coalition talks with UDA
How Nairobi bourse got its groove back
By Brian Ngugi 45 mins ago
How Nairobi bourse got its groove back
Samson Kiprotich Cherarkey: The loud, unapologetic Ruto loyalist
By Edwin Nyarangi and Steve Mkawale 45 mins ago
Samson Kiprotich Cherarkey: The loud, unapologetic Ruto loyalist
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved