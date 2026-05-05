Horror as PCEA preacher is killed inside church compound in Lanet

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The body of Reverend Julius Ndumia, PCEA Tabuga Parish, carried by police from his house in Lanet, Nakuru County, after he was killed. May 4, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Grief surrounded the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Tabuga Parish in Lanet after Reverend Julius Ndumia was murdered inside the church compound.

Congregants were in tears and shock after learning that their spiritual leader, who had served them for almost four years, was no more.

PCEA Secretary General Rev Robert Waihenya condemned the killing. “We pray for the comfort and peace of his wife, children and the entire family during this trying time of grief,” the church said.

Despite police placing barriers at the church gate and the gate to the pastor’s house, congregants and residents forced their way in, demanding to see their pastor.

Grief and shock gripped PCEA Church Tabuga Parish in Lanet Bahati Sub-County after Reverend Julius Ndumia was found brutally murdered. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

“He always talked about his legacy inside the church, in almost all his homilies. I think he was predicting his death,” said a congregant.

County Police Commander Samuel Boit said the attackers entered the church compound at around 2 am yesterday. “The house was not broken into. We believe they used the watchman, either through torture or trickery, to force the pastor to open the door before attacking and killing him,” said Boit.

The pastor had a cut injury to the back of the neck, suggesting he may have been struck with an axe or machete. Both the cleric and the watchman had their hands tied. “We understand that nothing was stolen from the pastor’s house, including his mobile phone. However, the house was messy, suggesting they were looking for something,” said Boit.

The assailants also broke into the parish offices and ransacked them.

“We will protect him (watchman) while he undergoes treatment. Investigations have commenced and we will update you on everything. We ask the public to be patient as we work to bring those responsible to book,” said Boit.

A faithful claimed the pastor was killed for preaching peace and justice and had left a mark and gap that would not be filled.

“He had a bright future. He did not care what people said about him in church and in the streets; he always condemned evil. We believed he was killed for standing with the truth,” said the congregant.

Church elders who wanted to remain anonymous said the incident clearly showed someone was after his life.

Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said it was worrying that people could kill a pastor inside a church. He noted that many killings had been reported in Bahati, but the police had done nothing due to a lack of vehicles and fuel.

Area MP Irene Njoki said those responsible must be punished. “Investigations must be immediate, thorough and conclusive. There must be no delays, no excuses and no half measures. The police must act decisively and bring every person involved to book,” she said.

Ndumia leaves behind a widow and three children.