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Uhuru faces Ruto in court over Sh16b Jubilee funding arrears

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 28, 2026

The former ruling party claims it is being deliberately undermined through non-payment of arrears owed from 2017/18 financial year. The Political Parties Act requires the government to disburse not less than 0.3 pc of revenue to political parties.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta will face President William Ruto in a row over Sh 16 billion claimed by the Jubilee Party.

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Jubilee Party Funding Dispute Political Parties Fund Arrears Uhuru Kenyatta vs Ruto Court Battle Over Sh16bn Claim
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