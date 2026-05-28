How lawyers, union and insiders siphoned millions from counties

Kenya County Government Workers Union Secretary General Roba S Duba. [File, Standard]

A fresh petition filed at the High Court has lifted the lid on a sophisticated network of lawyers, union officials and county government insiders allegedly used to siphon billions of shillings from county governments.

The lawsuit filed at the Milimani High Court’s Constitutional and Human Rights Division has unearthed what petitioners describe as a well-coordinated scheme to defraud counties through fictitious court cases, proxy law firms, ghost workers and fraudulent legal fees, with public funds running into the billions already claimed or at risk.