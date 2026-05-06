Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Bomet Senatorial race hots up as more entrants emerge

By Kiprono Kurgat | May. 6, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Bomet Governor Barchok before the Senate's County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, March 28, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The 2027 contest for the Bomet senatorial seat is taking shape as more aspirants enter the crowded field.

Yvonne Chepkirui, the daughter of a former powerful Kanu-era minister, Kipkalya Kones, is the last to declare her interest in the seat.

Chepkirui, the wife of Belgut MP Nelson Koech, said her decision to vie is anchored in a call to serve the people of Bomet County.

“I wish to present the voice of women and youth in the governance of this great country. Participate in the legislation of policies and laws that ensure a safe space for women and girls. And of course, a champion for inclusivity in the leadership spheres.” She said.

Chepkirui, a holder of a Master’s degree from a UK university, believes her educational background has equipped her to discharge her roles as a senator and to enact better legislation to further devolution, which has positively impacted lives.

She told her rivals in the race to prepare for a tough battle.

“Bomet County needs an aggressive senator who can play the role of representation, oversight and legislation efficiently. Those contesting against me should be ready for a tough fight,” she said.

Chepkirui's style of campaigning is causing ripples in the county as she is engaging mainly the youth and women in development plans.

She will square it out with Governor Hillary Barchok, current Senator Hillary Sigei and former KANU secretary general Nick Salat.                                       

Governor Barchok has so far declared an interest in the Senate seat.

“I have been working with the people. We understand their issues, and we are waiting for the appropriate time so that we can launch the campaign, "Barchok said.

"But it is given that when the time comes, I will be in the senatorial race because I have experience and the ability to fight for the interests of devolution to spur growth in the county,” Barchok said.

Barchok denied any impropriety in the management of the county.

 “There’s no big crime I have committed. Those fighting me only want to intensify their political strength towards the election,” he said. 

Current senator Sigei has been a fierce critic of the Barchok administration, especially regarding the use of county funds.

He said he will be the game changer in county affairs.

He has been using his resources to empower boda-boda youth and women's groups by initiating long-term projects for them.

Salat is highlighting his familiarity with the county politics. "I have walked, I have listened and heard…so why not? I will go for it (the senate seat),” Salat said.

 Further, the former Kanu Secretary General clarified that his decision to run for a Senate seat was entirely personal and not influenced by any political patron.

The former Kanu secretary general has been attending public events across the country to campaign for the seat and engaging in community activities through fundraising.

“I want to bring my political experience and legislation, having served as a Bomet East MP. I plan to support and protect devolution through Bills in the Senate," Salat said.

"I intend to push for a seamless flow of county funds and ensure it is increased so that we have equity in development and provision of services,” he added.       

 Interestingly, all candidates are vying for the UDA ticket.

Though regional balance is expected to be a factor in the race, candidates' popularity with the public and their ability to articulate issues related to oversight will also be expected to play a role in who wins the seat.

Party dynamics will also be a factor. Candidates will be seeking to be in a party that sits well with the locals.

Also crucial will be the candidates' ability to crisscross the five constituencies to market themselves.  

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Bomet County Bomet Senate Race Yvonne Chepkirui Politics
.

Latest Stories

KCB determined to stop Kabras Sugar Kenya Cup dominance
KCB determined to stop Kabras Sugar Kenya Cup dominance
Shipping & Logistics
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Kitui leaders hit out at Duale for his 'arrogant' camel remarks
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
2 hrs ago
Opposition wave slowly turning into tsunami against Ruto
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Killer fumes: Low standard fuel poisons you with every breath
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Killer fumes: Low standard fuel poisons you with every breath
KNEC rolls out digital war on forged papers
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
KNEC rolls out digital war on forged papers
Orengo, Babu accuses police of targeting supporters in Kisumu
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Orengo, Babu accuses police of targeting supporters in Kisumu
Ruto accused of ignoring Kenyans safety for the sake of trade deals
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Ruto accused of ignoring Kenyans safety for the sake of trade deals
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved