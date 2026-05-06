Bomet Senatorial race hots up as more entrants emerge

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Bomet Governor Barchok before the Senate's County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, March 28, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The 2027 contest for the Bomet senatorial seat is taking shape as more aspirants enter the crowded field.

Yvonne Chepkirui, the daughter of a former powerful Kanu-era minister, Kipkalya Kones, is the last to declare her interest in the seat.

Chepkirui, the wife of Belgut MP Nelson Koech, said her decision to vie is anchored in a call to serve the people of Bomet County.

“I wish to present the voice of women and youth in the governance of this great country. Participate in the legislation of policies and laws that ensure a safe space for women and girls. And of course, a champion for inclusivity in the leadership spheres.” She said.

Chepkirui, a holder of a Master’s degree from a UK university, believes her educational background has equipped her to discharge her roles as a senator and to enact better legislation to further devolution, which has positively impacted lives.

She told her rivals in the race to prepare for a tough battle.

“Bomet County needs an aggressive senator who can play the role of representation, oversight and legislation efficiently. Those contesting against me should be ready for a tough fight,” she said.

Chepkirui's style of campaigning is causing ripples in the county as she is engaging mainly the youth and women in development plans.

She will square it out with Governor Hillary Barchok, current Senator Hillary Sigei and former KANU secretary general Nick Salat.

Governor Barchok has so far declared an interest in the Senate seat.

“I have been working with the people. We understand their issues, and we are waiting for the appropriate time so that we can launch the campaign, "Barchok said.

"But it is given that when the time comes, I will be in the senatorial race because I have experience and the ability to fight for the interests of devolution to spur growth in the county,” Barchok said.

Barchok denied any impropriety in the management of the county.

“There’s no big crime I have committed. Those fighting me only want to intensify their political strength towards the election,” he said.

Current senator Sigei has been a fierce critic of the Barchok administration, especially regarding the use of county funds.

He said he will be the game changer in county affairs.

He has been using his resources to empower boda-boda youth and women's groups by initiating long-term projects for them.

Salat is highlighting his familiarity with the county politics. "I have walked, I have listened and heard…so why not? I will go for it (the senate seat),” Salat said.

Further, the former Kanu Secretary General clarified that his decision to run for a Senate seat was entirely personal and not influenced by any political patron.

The former Kanu secretary general has been attending public events across the country to campaign for the seat and engaging in community activities through fundraising.

“I want to bring my political experience and legislation, having served as a Bomet East MP. I plan to support and protect devolution through Bills in the Senate," Salat said.

"I intend to push for a seamless flow of county funds and ensure it is increased so that we have equity in development and provision of services,” he added.

Interestingly, all candidates are vying for the UDA ticket.

Though regional balance is expected to be a factor in the race, candidates' popularity with the public and their ability to articulate issues related to oversight will also be expected to play a role in who wins the seat.

Party dynamics will also be a factor. Candidates will be seeking to be in a party that sits well with the locals.

Also crucial will be the candidates' ability to crisscross the five constituencies to market themselves.