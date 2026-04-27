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Governor Kachapin seeks extension of voter registration to enlist pastoralists

By Irissheel Shanzu | Apr. 27, 2026
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Youth during voter registration along Moi Avenue in Mombasa, on March 30, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin has called for an extension of voter registration in the county, saying many pastoralists risk being locked out after migrating to Uganda in search of pasture.

Governor Kachapin said that despite the county ranking third in the Rift Valley with 32,837 newly registered voters, a significant number of eligible voters remain unreached.

“We have made progress as a county, but a large population of our people are still out of reach because they have migrated with their livestock in search of pasture,” he said.

He urged the national government to engage Ugandan authorities to facilitate cross-border voter registration and the issuance of national identity cards.

“The government should make arrangements with Uganda so that voter registration and issuance of identity cards can be conducted across the border. Many of our herders have not yet returned home,” he said.

The county boss noted that low voter turnout and limited uptake of national IDs have historically disadvantaged the Pokot community in accessing development projects.

“Our people have been left out of key development opportunities due to low numbers in both voter registration and ID card uptake. We are working to change this so that the true picture of our population is reflected,” he said.

Kachapin further called for special consideration for pastoralist communities, noting that their migratory lifestyle requires flexible approaches in national exercises.

“Pastoralist communities should be given special consideration. Their movement with livestock is a way of life, and government programmes must adapt to that reality,” he said.

He emphasized the economic contribution of the Pokot community, particularly in livestock production.

“The Pokot community is part of the country’s new development frontiers, contributing significantly through beef production and livestock trade,” he said.

The governor appealed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to consider affirmative action measures, including extending the registration period.

“We are asking IEBC to consider affirmative action for pastoralist regions by extending the registration period to ensure no one is left behind,” he said.

He also urged residents to take advantage of the remaining time to register as voters.

“I urge all eligible residents to utilise the remaining time and ensure they are registered,” he added.

Residents echoed the call for extension of voter registration, with Raymond Sikamoi from Sigor saying the exercise should accommodate all eligible voters.

“If the target set by IEBC is not achieved, then the exercise should be extended so that everyone gets an opportunity to register,” said Sikamoi.

Former Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to deploy additional personnel to expedite the issuance of national identity cards.

“We need more personnel on the ground to facilitate faster processing of identity cards so that our people are not locked out of voter registration,” said Lomunokol. 

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Voter Registration IEBC Governor Simon Kachapin Pastoralists
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