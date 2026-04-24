IEBC registers 505,344 new voters in a week

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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon before National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Commitee on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has registered 505,344 new voters in the last one week with four days remaining for the exercise to close.

According to IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon the number of new registered voters now stands at 1,876,274 since the exercise began on March 30, 2026.

Some 159,410 Kenyans transferred their voting stations with 2,817 having a change or update of particulars.

The mass voter registration exercise is set to end on April 28, after which the commission shall return to the Continuous Voter Registration at the 57 Huduma Centres, all 290 constituencies across the country and Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers.

“The Commission calls upon all stakeholders and partners to respect and uphold its independence, authority, and mandate, and refrain from any conduct or utterances that may amount to misinformation, intimidation, coercion or undue interference that would undermine the registration process and the electoral process as a whole,” said Ethekon.

He said such conduct is inimical to democratic governance and erodes public confidence in the electoral systems while calling for constructive dialogue and sustained cooperation which he said will have stakeholders collectively safeguard an electoral process that faithfully reflects the true aspirations of the Kenyan people.

“The legitimacy of democratic authority is anchored in the integrity of the Register of Voters and is ultimately affirmed through the free and sovereign will of the people.”

He called on all eligible votes who are yet to register to do so saying by registering citizens play a direct role in shaping Kenya’s future and strengthening democratic governance.

“The public is further informed that during this period the voter verification portal will only carry a voter’s registration centre and not the polling station which shall be allocated during an election.”

Ethekon said that after the exercise is closed the voters register will be subjected to an independent audit to assess its accuracy, completeness and integrity.

“Upon completion of the verification of biometric data, audit processes, the Register of Voters is finalized and certified by the Commission by a publication in the Kenya Gazette. The Certified Register of Voters forms the official and legally recognized Register to be used during an election.”