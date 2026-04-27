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IEBC issues final call as voter registration deadline looms

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 27, 2026
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The Commission warned that there will be no extension beyond the stipulated deadline. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has made a last-minute appeal to eligible Kenyans to register as voters, with just one day remaining before the close of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

Through its social media, the commission stated that there will be no extension beyond the stipulated deadline after a month-long nationwide drive, which began on March 30.

The ECVR initiative aims to register new voters while also giving existing voters an opportunity to transfer polling stations or update their personal details.

Under the theme “Deepening Democracy in Kenya Through Inclusive Voter Registration,” IEBC has rolled out open registration kits across the country.

This allows citizens to register for any polling station from the nearest registration centre, eliminating the need to travel to their home counties.

“You do not need to travel to your home county to register. The Commission has deployed open kits, which allow a citizen to register as a voter for any polling station in Kenya from the registration center near you,” the commission said.

The exercise is not being conducted in select electoral areas where by-elections are scheduled, or election petitions are ongoing.

"The affected areas include Porro Ward, Endo Ward, Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Ol Kalou Constituency, Malava Constituency, and Mbeere North Constituency.

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Related Topics

Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) IEBC Voter Registration
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