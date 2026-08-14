How Gachagua has now become Ruto's 'co-president'

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua during a past conference in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Back on January 3, 2018, Kenya’s opposition icon Raila Odinga organised a swearing-in ceremony at Uhuru Park, where he took an oath as ‘the people’s president’ to protest the victory of his political nemesis, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Then, Kenya found itself in an unprecedented scenario with two presidents: Uhuru, the elected president, and Raila, the self-proclaimed people’s president. While Uhuru spoke to the country from Nairobi’s State House, Raila spoke to the country from his private offices at Capitol Hill.