Singapore criminalises AI-generated abuse images

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Singapore authorities prepare to enforce legislation protecting citizens from online sexual abuse. [File,Standard]

Singapore authorities prepare to enforce legislation that goes into effect on Monday, protecting citizens from online sexual abuse including banning the use of artificial intelligence to create explicit images without consent.

The laws will also allow authorities to prosecute offenders suspected of grooming minors abroad and then sexually abusing them, if either the perpetrator or the victim travelled from the city-state before the offence was committed.

The changes include "a new offence of producing intimate images, including AI-generated materials, without consent", Singapore's home affairs department said on Friday.

Offenders face a jail sentence of up to two years, a fine, or both.

If the material in question depicts a minor younger than 14, "the offence is punishable with mandatory imprisonment of up to two years, and the offender shall also be liable to a fine or caning", the department said in a statement.

Those found guilty of grooming minors overseas and committing sexual offences will now face stricter punishment including a jail sentence of up to seven years if the victim is younger than 14.

Singapore's Home Affairs Minister Sim Ann told parliament last year that the legislation aimed "both to reduce the roadblocks to enforcement and to reduce the supply of such (AI-generated) materials, which contributes to a vicious cycle of abuse."

Singapore still allows judicial caning, including for certain serious sexual offences such as rape and aggravated molestation.

However, revised legislation which also comes into force on Monday will remove mandatory corporal punishment for crimes including piracy, attempted robbery and carrying an illegal weapon, and will now be applied on a "discretionary" basis.