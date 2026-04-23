Workers storm Keekorok lodge, eject managers over labour dispute

Staff at MGM Muthu Hotels–Keekorok Lodge in Maasai Mara have gone on strike, citing poor payment and unfulfilled Collective Bargain Agreement, bringing operations at the facility to a standstill. They demand senior management to leave.

[George Sayagie,Standard]

Operations at Keekorok Lodge, one of Kenya’s oldest and most renowned safari lodges in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, have been disrupted following a workers’ strike that saw employees force out senior management over a long-running labour dispute.

More than 90 workers staged the protest on Tuesday night, taking control of the facility and escorting three managers out of the premises to Narok town, over 100 kilometres away.