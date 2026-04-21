Rain eases drought- NDMA

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A resident of Marsabit carries the carcass of a cow. [File Courtesy]

The drought situation in the country has eased over the last month, thanks to the short rains recorded in various parts of the country.

The March rains temporarily eased environmental stress and slowed the deterioration of key drought indicators, according to the latest report by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA).

Despite the improved weather conditions, over a million children under five years and pregnant and breastfeeding women in ASAL counties were acutely malnourished and in urgent need of treatment and nutrition support interventions.

According to the monthly report, rainfall performance across the ASAL counties showed a noticeable improvement in March compared to February.

The report notes that many areas received near to above-average rainfall, adding that this marked the onset of the long rains in several regions.

“This contributed to gradual improvements in range land conditions, soil moisture and water availability, though the distribution of rainfall remained uneven in some parts, influencing the pace and extent of recovery,” reads the report in part.

The report further notes that the rains improved grazing conditions and localised recharge of water sources, thus saving the lives of hundreds of livestock.

“While this represented an improvement from the previously dry conditions, the spatial distribution was uneven, with some areas receiving moderate rainfall and others remaining relatively dry,” said the authority.

Despite the change in the weather patterns, acute malnutrition remained a critical concern, driven by persistent food insecurity, high morbidity levels, and sub-optimal child care practices.

The report noted that the proportion of children "at risk" decreased in Samburu, Turkana, and Baringo due to improved access to milk and effective nutritional outreach. However, the situation remains "Critical" in the Northern clusters.

The authority said that the burden was most pronounced in Mandera, Garissa, Marsabit, Samburu, Baringo and Turkana, which recorded the highest proportions of food-insecure populations.

“Overall, an estimated 810,900 children under five years and 116,800 pregnant and breastfeeding women are currently acutely malnourished and in urgent need of treatment and nutrition support interventions,” reads the report.

During the period, there was an outbreak of livestock diseases, primarily Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), affecting sheep and goats in West Pokot, Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, Laikipia, Kajiado, Isiolo, and Baringo.

“Livestock trekking distances from grazing areas to watering points showed a universal decline, a critical indicator for 'energy conservation' in livestock,” said the authority.

Recently, COG chairman Ahmed Abdullahi warned of major deaths of livestock and humans in the coming months, with parts of the country already experiencing harsh weather conditions.

“We are calling for urgent strategic grain, livestock and hay reserves following the warning by the meteorological department of depressed short and long rains,” he said.

He termed the Mets' warning of depressed rainfall a major blow to the pastoralists, who were yet to recover from the recent drought, during which over 3 million livestock were lost.

“Livestock has started to die, and it's time we established strategic livestock, feed and hay reserves so that every drought that occurs does not wipe out our livestock economy,” he said.