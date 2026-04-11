Keroche criticizes Kihika's 'poor' leadership despite Sh22 billion annual budget allocation

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Keroche has criticized the leadership of Governor Susan Kihika, vis a vis the over Sh22 billion annual budget for the last three years.
Speaking to Nakuru Catholic Women Association during their celebrations, Keroche insisted that poor health service, road conditions and struggling education sector were indications of public funds mismanagement.
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