Kihika sues Senator Karanja over Nakuru hotel construction claims

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika accuses Senator Tabitha Karanja of making false, malicious and defamatory statements during a church service. [File, Standard]

The political rivalry between Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Senator Tabitha Karanja has escalated into a court battle after the governor filed a defamation suit over remarks linking her to a multimillion-shilling hotel project.

In papers filed before the High Court, Kihika accuses Karanja of making false, malicious and defamatory statements during a church service in Nakuru on December 21, 2025.

Kihika says her lawyers issued a demand letter in January 2026 seeking a retraction and apology, but the Senator failed to respond.

According to the suit, Karanja alleged that the Governor had misappropriated public funds from the Nakuru County Government to construct a family-owned hotel reportedly worth billions of shillings.

During the address, Karanja claimed the hotel — said to have about 280 rooms — was built near State House, Nakuru, and on Kenya Railways Corporation’s land.

She alleged the project had been developed using county resources while residents continued to suffer from inadequate public services.

Kihika argues that the statements were made outside Parliament and do not, therefore, enjoy parliamentary privilege under Article 117 of the Constitution.

In the suit filed through Ahmednasir Abdullahi Advocates, the Governor says the allegations portrayed her as corrupt, dishonest and unfit to hold public office. Multi-million-shilling hotel under construction near State House, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

She maintains that she has never been implicated in corruption or misuse of public funds by any investigative or oversight agency including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“The allegations made by the defendant are entirely false as there exists no audit report, investigations, criminal charge or administrative finding by the Auditor General, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, or any other lawful authority implicating me in misappropriation of public funds, corruption or abuse of office,” the suit reads.

Kihika further argues that the remarks were widely circulated on social media platforms.

In a supporting witness statement, Kihika says the hotel project was developed through private companies linked to her family and financed through commercial loans and private investments.

She states that Crown Freight Solutions Limited — a company in which she is a director alongside Samuel Mburu Kamau — leased the land legally from the Kenya Railways Corporation in October 2023 for a period of 45 years.

According to the Governor, the project was financed using proceeds from private business operations and loans obtained from KCB Bank.

“It is my assertion that the hotel project was financed entirely through lawful private means, including shareholder equity and commercial loans obtained by Landmark Freight Services Limited, a company wholly owned and managed by Samuel Mburu Kamau, my lawful spouse. At no point were funds belonging to Nakuru County, or any other public funds, applied towards the acquisition of land, construction or development of the hotel,” she stated.

Kihika also dismisses claims that the development poses a security threat to State House.

She noted that prior to and during the hotel construction, the requisite planning, development, environmental and regulatory approvals were obtained, including building permits, zoning approvals, and environmental impact assessments.

“To my knowledge, the hotel does not pose any risk to State House, Nakuru, public safety or national security, and no State security agency has issued any assessment, report or advisory indicating otherwise,” she stated.

Kihika wants the court to issue a declaration that Karanja’s statements were false and defamatory and a further permanent injunction restraining further publication of the allegations

She also wants the court to order the Senator issue a mandatory public retraction and apology and an order for general, aggravated and exemplary damages.