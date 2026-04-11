Senator Ledama, blogger locked in fiery Maasai Mara land feud

A bitter public feud has erupted between Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina and local blogger Dominic Kasoe, popularly known as “Hon Concern,” over land in the Masai Mara National Reserve.
At the center of the storm are explosive allegations that the senator irregularly acquired and developed a luxury camp—Maison Camp—within a sensitive ecological zone of the Mara.
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