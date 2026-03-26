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Grave questions: How police were kept in the dark over Kericho mass grave

By Nikko Tanui | Mar. 26, 2026
Homicide detectives dig to exhume unidentified bodies buried under unclear circumstances at Kericho Public Cemetery. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Fresh details have emerged linking procedural breaches to the controversial burial of 33 bodies exhumed from a mass grave at the Kericho Public Cemetery, after it was established that security agencies were not notified prior to their interment.

Kericho Criminal Investigation Officer Ethaiba Mwenda gave a firm denial when asked whether the police had been informed of the burial.

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Related Topics

Kericho Mass Grave Kericho Makaburini Cemetry Kericho Bodies Kericho County
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