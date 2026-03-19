Floods leave more than 30 families in Trans Nzoia homeless

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Ainsworth School field submerged with flood water after recent light showers. About 900 students were sent home and missed classes as a result the school had to be closed indefinitely. [Robert Tomno,Standard]

Flooding caused by heavy overnight rainfall has left a trail of destruction in Namanjala village in Trans Nzoia County, affecting at least 30 families.

The rains disrupted the education of more than 100 students, who were unable to attend classes.

Residents say the situation worsened quickly as rising waters submerged homes, destroyed household property, and blocked key access roads, making it difficult for people to move or seek help.

Farms were also impacted, raising fears of food shortages in the coming weeks.

The floods have further exposed residents to serious health risks, as drinking water sources have been contaminated with sewage.

“We woke up to water flowing into our houses. Everything was destroyed within a short time. Electricity lines have fallen, and our wells are now filled with dirty water mixed with sewage. We don’t have safe water to drink, and that is very dangerous for our families,” said Alfred Juma, a resident.

Another resident, Rose Kawa, described the situation as alarming, warning that the community is now at risk of disease outbreaks.

“Children are already getting sick because of the conditions. If nothing is done urgently, we fear diseases like cholera could spread very fast,” she said.

With families displaced and essential services disrupted, residents are now appealing for urgent humanitarian support. They are calling on the Kenya Red Cross and government agencies to intervene and provide food, clean water, medical supplies, and mosquito nets to prevent further suffering.

“We need immediate help. People have lost everything and are sleeping in cold and unsafe conditions,” Juma added.

Local opinion leaders, including Bernard Wanjala, have also urged authorities to go beyond emergency response and address the root causes of recurring floods.

Bernard Wanjala called for a coordinated and long-term solution to protect the community.

“The government must act decisively. This is not the first time we have experienced such floods. There is a need to dig proper drainage systems, construct embankments, and rehabilitate key dams such as Marinda, Aseka, and Kapsitwet,” Wanjala said.

Wanjala also emphasised the need for relocating residents living in high-risk areas.

“We cannot continue responding to emergencies every rainy season. A permanent solution must be found to safeguard lives and livelihoods,” he added.

He said that as the waters slowly receded, residents remained uncertain about recovery, with many hoping for swift and sustained intervention to rebuild their lives and restore normalcy.