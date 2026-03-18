Nairobi to receive Sh8b to fix flooding and poor drainage, says Chirchir

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Transport Cabinet Secretary David Chirchir. [File, Standard]

Transport Cabinet Secretary David Chirchir has revealed that the Kenya Urban Roads Authority has set aside Sh8 billion to help Nairobi County address drainage and reduce flooding caused by heavy rains.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, March 18, Chirchir blamed uncontrolled urban development for continued flooding, especially in Nairobi, and said efforts are underway to expand and modernise drainage systems.

“We need to expand our drainages, improve on the various aspects of population growth, and we are working on that currently to ensure that we do dimension and work on the kind of drainages that can support our city and mitigate the challenge of floods,” he said.

Responding to Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo on the flooding on Mombasa Road, the Roads CS said that the China Road and Bridge Corporation is set to complete construction works on the road stretching from JKIA to James Gichuru.

“We will see a very beautiful highway; drainage is being addressed with modern lighting.”

On a separate question by Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Chirchir said the National Police Service has yet to conclude investigations into the August 2025 crash that killed 26 people at the Coptic roundabout on the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

“Mr Speaker, Sir, the NPS is the lead agency that conducts formal investigations into crashes. They review witness statements, driver actions, vehicle conditions and any other elements that may constitute criminal negligence,” he said.

The accident took place at the Coptic roundabout on the Kisumu-Kakamega road on August 8, 2025, after a bus ferrying mourners overturned, with witnesses saying the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

The CS further added that the National Transport and Safety Authority has completed a technical analysis, while the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) redesigned the roundabout.

Reconstruction has yet to begin due to budget constraints, though temporary measures, including crash barriers and restricted turns, are in place.

Chirchir said the ministry is stepping up road safety measures, including stricter inspections for long-distance buses, enhanced enforcement on high-risk corridors, and public awareness campaigns on driver rest.

“There will be mandatory inspection and compliance for long-distance passenger buses and all commercial vehicles,” he said, adding that it would be done with industry players.

He also added that the government is reviewing speed limit regulations, planning construction of a new Nithi Bridge, and working with the Kenya Law Reform Commission and the Judiciary to introduce instant fines for traffic offences.

Vehicle inspection centres will also be expanded through a public-private partnership.