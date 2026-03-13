Two arrested for repackaging, selling government-subsidised fertiliser

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More than 100 sacks of government-subsidised fertiliser were confiscated at a hardware store in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County, following an intelligence-led operation by local authorities.

Kuresoi South Deputy County Commissioner Malak Namai confirmed that the store owner and another person were arrested during the operation.

According to Namai, authorities acted on intelligence reports that government-subsidised fertiliser was being illegally diverted and sold to farmers at inflated prices.

“We received about 600 sacks of fertilizer last week on Monday. Although the amount was limited, we later discovered that some traders were restocking it, repackaging it, and reselling it to farmers at higher prices,” Namai said.

The fertiliser is part of a government subsidy programme intended to support farmers by selling the product at Sh2, 500 per sack. However, investigations revealed that some traders were selling the same fertiliser for as much as Sh7, 600—more than double the subsidized price.

Namai warned that authorities will take action against anyone involved in diverting the fertiliser supply chain, including those distributing the subsidized product to unauthorized traders.

He added that investigations are ongoing to determine how the businessman obtained the fertiliser.

“When we allow this behaviour to continue, the country will not be able to produce enough food. We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or illegal business activities,” he said.

He further expressed concern that some traders were exploiting farmers for personal gain, denying them access to the affordable farm inputs meant to support food production.

Abdulahi Osman, an official from the Agriculture Department, said the suspect had been taking advantage of farmers in Keringet by selling them government-subsidised fertiliser at inflated prices.

Osman noted that authorities had launched investigations following complaints from local residents.

“Today we successfully exposed this businessperson, and we will not relent in exposing any individual involved in fraudulent activities that hinder the implementation of the subsidized fertilizer programme,” Osman said.