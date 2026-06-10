Kenya bets big on UN expansion as Gigiri upgrade project takes shape

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Ms. Annalena Baerbock on June 10, 2026. [DPCS]

Kenya has reaffirmed its ambition to position Nairobi as a premier global diplomatic hub, announcing a multi-billion-shilling investment to support the expansion of United Nations offices in the country.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the government has allocated about Sh140 billion to support the ongoing United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) expansion project, in addition to a Sh.44 billion contribution from the UN itself. He also revealed that Kenya has invested about Sh140 billion in domestic infrastructure to modernise the Gigiri diplomatic enclave.

He made the remarks on Wednesday in Nairobi during a courtesy call by the President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Ms. Annalena Baerbock.

“To ensure the success of this historic modernization, the Government of Kenya has invested USD 1.1 billion of domestic resources into matching infrastructure,” Kindiki said.

“This massive state investment has fundamentally upgraded road networks, security frameworks, and sustainable utility systems around the Gigiri diplomatic enclave.”

The Deputy President said Kenya views the expansion as both a strategic diplomatic achievement and an economic opportunity that will elevate Nairobi’s global status.

He noted that the upgrade aligns with net-zero climate goals while enhancing the country’s capacity to host international institutions.

Kenya already hosts the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-Habitat, but the expansion will see three additional agencies relocate to Nairobi: UNICEF, UNFPA, and UN Women.

This, officials say, will make Nairobi the only UN headquarters in the Global South and strengthen its role in global governance.

“Nairobi offers the global community a highly competitive, low-cost duty station backed by aggressive public investment. The elevation of UNON’s operational and diplomatic status will ensure true parity with UN headquarters in the Global North,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki warned of rising militarisation and weakening disarmament frameworks. He said Kenya remains a key anchor of regional stability amid global uncertainty.

Kenya also used the meeting to restate its commitment to UN reforms aimed at making the organisation more responsive to 21st-century challenges.

The DP emphasised Kenya’s support for strengthening multilateral cooperation and improving efficiency in global governance systems.

He thanked the UN for an ongoing Sh43 billion upgrade of UNON facilities in Gigiri, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in Kenya’s capacity as a host nation.

Ms. Baerbock praised Kenya for its consistent support for the United Nations, noting that the expansion of agencies into Nairobi reflects growing trust in the country’s stability and strategic importance.

“The coming of more agencies to Nairobi proves the attractiveness of Kenya and Nairobi. The UN is looking forward to increasing this global partnership,” she said.

The expansion is expected to boost Nairobi’s diplomatic economy, create jobs, and reinforce Kenya’s positioning as a leading hub for international organisations in Africa.