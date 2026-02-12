×
Government dispatches 1 million bags of fertiliser ahead of long rains

By Peterson Githaiga | Feb. 12, 2026
Agriculture PS Dr Paul Kipronoh Ronoh when he appeared before the National Assembly Agriculture and Livestock Committee on February 21, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Government on Wednesday flagged off one million bags of fertiliser ahead of long rains in the country.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture, Dr Kipronoh Ronoh, led the flagging off of the nationwide fertiliser subsidy programme at Athi River Railway station.

Making the dispatch, the PS emphasized that the timely distribution was designed to avert delays for farmers preparing to cultivate staple crops such as maize and tea during the long‑rains planting season

He says the subsidised fertiliser underscores a commitment to bolstering food security, providing crucial support to farmers and ensuring sustainable agricultural development for the nation.

Such initiatives are among the various efforts being made to spur economic growth, create employment and catalyze industrial development in line with Bottom-UP Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The PS urged farmers to embrace the long rains and sow seeds of change for the benefit of our country.

Speaking shortly after flagging off the consignment, the PS noted that the Government, through his ministry, is committed to ensuring that devoted farmers continue to access subsidised fertiliser.

He said the 18 wagons were designated to Kitale, Moi's bridge and Eldoret and were expected to arrive on Sunday February 15, 2026 respectively. 

The move aimed at increasing food production and easing the cost burden on growers. 

said the government had enhanced logistics and last-mile delivery systems to ensure farmers access the input on time.

He said they have vehicles already on the road providing logistical support to make sure fertiliser reaches all depots and last-mile centers before the planting season begins.

''Together with the wagons, we also have more than 300 lorries on the roads, to make out transportation successful, we have therefore, we have prioritized the provision of fertilizer to ensure that farmers can competitively produce crops, sustain agricultural production and productivity; and contribute to management of the cost of living”,he added.

Subsidised fertiliser is being managed through the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management Information System (KIAMIS), which has registered about 7.2 million farmers so far.  

