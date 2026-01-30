Seizure of motorcycle, arrest of rider sparks hours of chaos in Eldoret

Boda boda riders in Eldoret protested the arrest of their colleague by county enforcement officers. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Business was paralysed for the better part of Friday, and signage destroyed during confrontations between boda boda riders and county enforcement officers in Eldoret.

Premises including supermarkets, retail shops, and restaurants were shut down after hundreds of riders blocked different sections of the busy Uganda road from 8 am, sparking chaos that paralysed transport.

They engaged police in running battles as they caused scenes almost similar to the Gen-Z protests that rocked the city in June 2024.

According to protesting boda boda riders, the county enforcement officers arrested and attacked their colleague on Thursday evening.

But Uasin Gishu County administration said the rider was not attacked by their enforcement officers.

The protesting riders attempted to gain entry into the county headquarters in Eldoret Central Business District but were repulsed by police officers who used teargas to disperse them.

Boda boda riders engaged the police in running battles as they lit tyres along the highway near at the intersection of Iten road and outside Barngetuny Plaza. It wasn't until 2 pm that relative calm resumed.

The chaos started on Thursday evening, just moments after the arrest, before resuming on Friday.

Speaking during the chaos, boda boda riders accused county enforcement teams of harassment.

“County askaris have been harassing boda boda riders, motorists, and traders and handcuffing them. Who gave them handcuffs?” Reuben Kirui said.

He asked the Ministry of Interior to order investigations into the conduct of county enforcement teams in Eldoret, claiming they have been harassing small traders and boda boda riders since 2013.

The riders also stormed a yard where seized motorcycles are kept after allegedly flouting the rules, but were repulsed.

Emmanuel Kipkogei said police used excessive force to disperse riders who were demanding justice for one of their own, whose motorcycle was seized on Thursday evening.

“We want Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba to intervene because the frequent confrontations between boda boda riders and county askaris are becoming a national security issue,” said Kipkogei.

The boda boda rider added: “It is sad to see motorcycles that are ferrying children to school being seized, riders arrested and learners left stranded.”

Nickson Koech, a resident, accused the county enforcement teams of enforcing rules while drunk and charging illegal levies.

“We are asking the county to retrain their enforcement officers because they have never demonstrated good working relationships with traders,” he added.

Uasin Gishu County executive committee member for administration Joseph Lagat denied claims that the rider whose motorcycle was seized on Thursday was beaten up by county enforcement officers.

Lagat said the rider who was arrested for flouting city rules fainted soon after his motorcycle was held.

The county executive said the rider in question had an undisclosed underlying condition, which caused him to faint.

“There was no confrontation between the rider who was arrested and our enforcement officers. He had a medical condition, and he was taken to our county hospital in town after he fainted, where he was given first aid and recorded a statement at the police station,” Lagat said.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthe said investigations into the chaos have commenced. He said the victim had recorded a statement.