Matatu owners: Deal with the rampant boda boda attacks or else

Matatu Owners Association(MOA) Officials led by from left Albert Karakacha (President) and Steven Murunga(Vice President). [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Matatu Owners Association (MOA) has threatened to withdraw services nationwide starting Monday, February 2, citing what it describes as growing lawlessness by rogue boda boda riders.

MOA chairperson Albert Karakacha warned that continued attacks on public service vehicles threaten public safety, livelihoods, and the stability of the transport sector.

The association condemned a recent wave of matatu torchings, saying the attacks target not only vehicle owners but also commuters and the wider economy that depends on public transport.

“Unless the government moves swiftly to address the rampant violence and impunity among sections of boda boda riders, we will call upon all four-wheelers and above vehicles to down tools,” said Karakacha.

The latest incident occurred along Juja Road, where a matatu was torched by a group of boda boda riders following a fatal accident involving a rider near the area known as No 10.

According to eyewitnesses, the matatu, operated by Forward Travellers Sacco, was heading to Pangani Police Station after being involved in an accident in which a boda boda rider was killed.

The rider had reportedly knocked down a woman, lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown under a moving bus, sustaining fatal injuries.

Before the vehicle could reach the police station, it was cornered and set ablaze by a group of riders.

The matatu’s driver, John Magena, said police officers arrived at the scene but were overwhelmed. “I heard the riders saying no vehicle belonging to Forward Travellers will pass here,” he said.

The Juja Road incident adds to a growing list of similar attacks. Last year, a City Hoppa bus was torched in Donholm, Nairobi, while another matatu was set ablaze in Luanda, incidents operators say point to a nationwide problem.

Karakacha said the attacks pose serious risks to operators, workers, and commuters, and called on authorities to take immediate action.

“The government protects us as a sector that is a huge taxpayer that bills the recurrent expenditure. The boda boda do not have insurance. We want the government to protect us as a sector,” he said.

He added that matatu owners are willing to comply with regulations and pay taxes, but insisted that security is non-negotiable.

"No other vehicle should be touched. In case of any other incident, we shall have issues with whoever is doing this.”

Forward Travellers director, Hillary Mwangi, claimed suspects involved in the Juja Road attack are known.

“These are people known to the police, and their whereabouts are known. They should be arrested. We can even assist in apprehending them.”

The Sacco’s chairman, Paul Thiongo, said operators would not sit back and watch their livelihoods destroyed.

Nairobi North Sub-Region police commander Emmanuel Rono confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

“For now, we may not know the exact individuals responsible. Investigations will reveal them, and appropriate action will be taken,” Rono said.

Inter-Corridor Mobility chairperson Joseph Kagai warned that patience among motorists is wearing thin.

“Unless the government assures us of the security of investors, all major towns and cities will be grounded beginning Monday,” he said.