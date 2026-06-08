Inside Senators' fight for easy, faster reversal of money sent to wrong recipient

Senators push for faster reversal of wrong mobile money transfers. [iStockphoto]

Senators have raised concerns over the failure to protect consumers who have lost funds through erroneous mobile transfers, such as M-Pesa and other mobile platforms.

They argued that in many instances, affected consumers are left to pursue recipients directly with limited support from service providers, notwithstanding the fact that the transactions occur on platforms owned, operated and controlled by the service providers who also earn revenue from the transactions.