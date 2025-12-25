How golf's growing youth appeal is quietly influencing property decisions

Shot of cropped golfer. [GettyImages]

Kenya’s real estate sector continues to experience structural shifts shaped by demographics, lifestyle changes, infrastructure expansion and evolving consumer preferences.

While traditional drivers such as urbanisation, diaspora investment and infrastructure remain dominant, a new cultural trend is emerging at the periphery: Golf, a sport that continues to attract younger players and communities. And as more youth interact with recreational facilities, the real estate market is beginning to showcase a rising interest in lifestyle-oriented spaces.