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China's vice president to visit Kenya, South Africa and Seychelles

By Xinhua | Mar. 20, 2026
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Chinese vice president Han Zheng. [File, Courtesy]

China Vice President Han Zheng will visit Kenya, South Africa and Seychelles from March 22 to 30 at the invitation of Deputy President of Kenya Kithure Kindiki, Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile and Vice President of Seychelles Sebastien Pillay, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian has confirmed.

Speaking on Friday, March 20, Lin said Han will hold in-depth exchanges with the three parties, respectively, on bilateral ties and issues of common concern during the trip.

In South Africa, Han and South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile will co-chair the Ninth Session of the Bi-National Commission between the two countries, Lin said.

"China hopes the visit will help better align the goals of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) with the development strategies of the three African countries, strengthen political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation across various fields, and advance the building of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era," Lin said.

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