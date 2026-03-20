US deploying more Marines to Middle East: reports

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The United States is deploying additional Marines to the Middle East, US media reported on Friday, possibly signaling a coming ground operation three weeks into the US-Israeli campaign against Iran.

The reports came as Axios said President Donald Trump's administration is mulling seizing Iran's strategic Kharg Island to pressure the Islamic Republic to reopen the Strait of Hormuz -- a mission that could fall to US Marines.

The Wall Street Journal said Washington is deploying between 2,200 and 2,500 Marines from the California-based USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

CNN, meanwhile, said thousands of Marines and sailors were expected to deploy to the Middle East. Both publications cited anonymous US officials.

Asked about the reports, the Marine Corps said the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are "deployed at sea," while US 3rd Fleet said they are "conducting routine operations."

A week ago, US media reported a separate deployment to the Middle East of some 2,500 Marines aboard as many as three ships.

The United States and Israel launched a massive air campaign against Iran on February 28, and Tehran has responded with waves of drones and missiles as well as attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which is used for a fifth of global crude trade during peacetime.