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'Miracle babies' saga closes with Mary Deya's death

By Isaiah Gwengi | Mar. 20, 2026

 

When the late Mary Deya was presented at the Nairobi law courts during a hearing of a case where she is accused of abducting children. [File, Standard]

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Miracle Babies Gilbert Deya Mary Deya Miracle Babies Scandal
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