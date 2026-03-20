Mr President, you owe my children an apology

President William Ruto during a political rally in Vigiga County on March 19, 2026. [PCS]

For the first time in my life, I felt genuinely embarrassed watching the evening news with my children—my daughter Wangechi, 21, and my son, Lord Byron, 13. And for the first time, I found myself angry with my President, not as a political observer, but as a parent.

Listening to the President, especially the part where he ranted on and on about how an unnamed political opponent had impregnated a girl “his daughter’s age” and killed the baby, was jarring. It was not just political; it was deeply personal, crude, and wholly inappropriate for a national platform.