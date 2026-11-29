IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah and other commissioners before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs at Parliament on November 23, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The broad-based government leaders, the opposition, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and ordinary Kenyans are engaged in a robust debate over thye live streaming of presidential election results in 2027.

Different stakeholders have offered diverse versions of how the exercise will be carried out, thus creating misconceptions and confusion without clarity on how results can be relayed in video and audio formats from all polling stations across the country.