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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto during an event at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

A section of political leaders in Meru and Tharaka-Nithi counties have threatened to walk out of President William Ruto’s UDA if Kithure Kindiki is dropped as running mate in the 2027 General Election.

Led by MPs Patrick Munene (Chuka-Igambang'ombe), Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Dan Kiili (Igembe Central), Meru Assembly Speaker Ayub Bundi, Deputy Speaker Ali Mwenda, among others, the politicians said their commitment to supporting Ruto’s re-election plan will be pegged on retaining the DP as his running mate.

The leaders argued that a Ruto-Kindiki ticket in the August 10, 2027 poll places Kindiki in a good position to succeed Ruto in the 2032 election.

Even as the clamour for Ruto's running mate relentlessly gathers pace, with ODM claiming the seat, the leaders said it is Kindiki they want.

Meru Assembly Speaker Ayub Bundi said as far as he was concerned, it was a foregone conclusion that Kindiki will be Ruto's running mate.

"Sealed deal, it is Kindiki and if it is not Kindiki I am out," said the speaker, a former two-term MCA for Abothoguchi Central.

Mr Mwenda was equally forthright, saying they will withdraw their support in the event Kindiki is not picked as running mate.

"It is either Kindiki or else! DP Kindiki has proved to be a nationalist compared to his impeached predecessor (Rigathi Gachagua); Mt Kenya's undisputed kingpin and he is the sole reason we in Mt Kenya East and West are rallying behind President Ruto. In 2032, our stakes are too high. It is Kindiki's turn to be the 6th president of this nation," said Mwenda, the Njia MCA.

"Let me dispel any fears among the Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi. The issue is settled. Ruto's running mate will be Kindiki. He is the most qualified and most suitable. Even the rest of the country confirms this with a rating of 55 per cent," said Mr Murugara, who represents Kindiki's constituency.

Mr Munene, in his sentiments, said Kindiki's suitability for the position was not in question, compared with others.

"I have seen very many county politicians trying to imagine that being a deputy president just needs someone noisy and one who can insult others. But the president was looking for a figure who represents leadership, and can sit down in an office and help him run the government,” he said, adding, “No one fits this bill better than Kindiki. Kindiki successfully managed to shake off the tag of a leader of a region and is slowly turning out to have one great national appeal”.

Daniel Kiogora, a former Youth and Sports Executive Committee Member (CECM) in former Governor Kiraitu Murungi's administration and MCA for Abothoguchi West, said Kindiki had done well in his role as the country's number two and deserved to be retained.

"Kindiki has done extremely well to retain his position as Deputy President in 2027. The emergence of Sen Edwin Sifuna has worked in his favour since Western and Nyanza votes are no longer intact for President Ruto. Kindiki has also proved himself as a reliable principal assistant traversing all parts of the country and outside the country. The president trusts him,” he said.

Kiogora said although Kindiki may face some challenges in his backyard since locals feel the government has not delivered as promised in 2017, recently residents have seen the government working on roads, hospitals, TVETs. A section of politicians from Meru and Tharaka-Nithi counties have threatened to walk out of Ruto’s UDA if Kindiki is dropped as running mate in the 2027 General Election. [PCS]

“We have a few months remaining for the final decision. My bet is with Prof Kindiki," said Kiogora.

Political analyst Oscar Mutugi said the issue puts President Ruto in an unenviable catch-22 situation; doomed if he does, doomed if he doesn't.

"With the fire from his earlier fallout with former DP Rigathi Gachagua having blown up into a political inferno in Mt Kenya region, he will be careful with his next move,” said Mutugi.

According to him, with Kindiki as running mate, bound to secure some semblance of support from a region that overwhelmingly voted for Ruto in the last election, kicking him out now would invariably alienate whatever support remains in the Mountain.

“With mounting pressure from Ruto's new political allies, and ODM particularly demanding the running mate position as a bare minimum, Kindiki's position is not without jeopardy. Status quo would afford the Head of State a semblance of calm and control. At the same time, a change of lineup would inevitably open up an ugly scramble for the running mate position, a scenario guaranteed to open up even more fallouts later from disgruntled losers,” he said.