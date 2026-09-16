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Cheruiyot: Kindiki will remain Ruto's running mate in 2027

By Phares Mutembei | Sep. 16, 2026
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Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot during the Ura Gate Cultural Festival at Ura Gate Grounds near Meru National Park on September 16, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has told the Meru community that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki will continue to serve under President William Ruto in 2027.

Senator Cheruiyot also exuded confidence that Prof Kindiki will succeed Dr Ruto in 2032.

Cheruiyot, who spoke when he attended the Ura Gate Cultural Festival at Ura Gate Grounds near Meru National Park, where he was the chief guest, told the Meru community in Tharaka-Nithi and Meru counties not to be worried about whether President Ruto will retain Prof Kindiki as his running mate in the 2027 General Election.

The Deputy President had demonstrated his worth in government, he said.

“Do not be stressed about whether President Ruto will pick Prof Kindiki. He has delivered,” he said.

The Senate Majority Leader, an ally of President Ruto, said Mt Kenya West should be ready to support Mt Kenya East in attaining a national leadership position as a means of reciprocating how voters in the East had supported presidents and deputy presidents from Mt Kenya West in the past.

He told the people that during the UDA nominations in 2022, the party delegates had selected Kindiki as Ruto’s running mate before former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua exerted pressure to get the position instead of Kindiki.

Cheruiyot said that after Kindiki replaced Mr Gachagua following the latter’s impeachment, there had been improved service delivery by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He cited the good working relationship between Ruto and Kindiki, saying it had seen improvements in projects such as roads, water, markets and the Affordable Housing Programme, among other projects being implemented countrywide.

Tharaka-Nithi Senator Mwenda Gataya appealed to the Ameru to fully support Ruto and Kindiki in next year’s polls, citing impactful projects that have been implemented and others in the pipeline.

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Related Topics

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki President William Ruto Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot 2027 General Election
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