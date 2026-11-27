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Martha Karua unveiled her presidential bid under the rallying banner Simama na Mama in Limuru. [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has declared her intention to run for president in the 2027 General Election.

Karua, who was the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 elections, has already declared her willingness to work with the United Opposition to field a single presidential candidate against President William Ruto.

Karua opposed attempts by her opposition colleagues to settle on a flag bearer through boardroom negotiations, saying the process should instead involve research that takes the views of ordinary Kenyans into account.

"We can enter a room and pick one of us as the presidential flag bearer only to be rejected by Kenyans at the ballot. That is why we need to conduct research where Kenyans will also give their views on the best candidate," Karua told the gathering at Jumuiya Conference Center, Limuru.

She dismissed claims that the opposition was divided over its plan to field a single presidential candidate.

The meeting brought together more than 5,000 women and supporters from across the country.

Karua pledged to transform the country if she was selected as the United Opposition’s joint presidential candidate.

"I am running for president of the Republic of Kenya in 2027, and I do so with a sense of responsibility and an unwavering belief in the promise of our nation," she told the gathering.

"The road ahead is ours to walk. The future is ours to shape," she added.

Accompanied by her mother, Karua called on women to remain steadfast in their pursuit of leadership. "I walked into this moment hand in hand with my mother, carrying more than the hopes of a personal journey.

I carry the courage of generations of women who came before us, the strength of those who stand with us today, and the promise of those who will come after." She said.

With a campaign slogan dubbed "Simama na Martha" and a movement centred on "One People, One Purpose, One Term", the Iron Lady of Kenyan politics took a swipe at Ruto’s leadership style, describing it as wasteful.

"There is no need for endless trips abroad and countrywide at the expense of working for Kenyans. This is the total waste of state resources that should have been channeled to meaningful use like buying medicine in our hospital and equipping schools, " she said.

She said the presidency was about public trust, not personal privilege.

Karua, who was also accompanied by Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Margaret Wanjiru, pledged to fight corruption.

"Let us elect leaders who are not after their stomachs. That is why we need an economy that works for everyone and not a chosen few. We also need taxation systems that do not waste," Karua said.

She said her government would reduce unnecessary expenditure and prioritise the completion of ongoing projects before starting new ones.

"We need transparency in all government-funded projects. There is no need to abandon projects every election cycle and begin new ones just because a new MP, MCA or governor has been elected. All pending projects must be completed first," she noted.

On healthcare, Karua said there was an urgent need to equip all county hospitals with cancer detection and screening machines and establish a dependable healthcare system.

She criticised benchmarking trips by the current administration, arguing that resources should instead be invested in purchasing medical equipment.

The event brought together women from diverse backgrounds whose experiences, voices and aspirations, according to the PLP leader, reflected the Kenya they had helped build over the years.

They also sought to discuss the challenges they continue to face and the future they want to shape collectively.

Karua challenged women to vie for elective seats in the upcoming elections.

"I ask Kenyans to give women a chance right from the MCA to national leadership positions.

If there is a woman who is capable just give her the chance. Women are very good managers," Karua said.

"I love this country and I have served this country in the courts, parliament and cabinet where decisions affecting millions are made. I therefore have enough experience to run the affairs of our beloved country"

On education, Karua promised that her government would disburse capitation to schools on time to give head teachers sufficient time to plan. She also pledged to provide free education from primary school to university.

She further promised to end the culture of abductions, which she said was state-sponsored through security agencies.