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Sharon Otieno's parents Douglas Otieno and Melida Auma during the Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado's sentencing at Milimani High Court in Nairobi on November 27, 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of his pregnant former girlfriend, Sharon Otieno, but her family says the punishment falls short of justice and intends to challenge it.

Through their lawyer, Antony Opondo, the family told journalists outside the Milimani Law Courts that justice had not been served despite the conviction and sentencing of the three men found guilty in the case.

Opondo described Obado's 25-year sentence as a bad decision, arguing that his imprisonment would deprive the family of continued financial support from the former governor.

He said Obado had lost his liberty and access to his bank accounts, making it difficult for him to continue supporting Sharon's three children.

The family had hoped the court would impose a non-custodial sentence and indicated that it would appeal against the punishment handed to the three convicts.

The family’s dissatisfaction comes as Obado moves to challenge both his conviction and sentence.

Barely two hours after sentencing, the former governor, through Senior Counsel Kioko Kilukumi, filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal challenging Justice Cecilia Githua's July 23, 2026 decision convicting him of murder.

“Take notice that Zacharia Okoth Obado appeals to the Court of Appeal against the decision of Justice Githua given at Nairobi on July 23, 2026 whereby the intended Appellant was convicted of the offence of Murder,” reads the notice.

The notice states that the appeal is against both the conviction and the 25-year prison sentence.

Kilukumi also wrote to the Deputy Registrar of the High Court seeking certified copies of the proceedings, judgment and sentencing decision to facilitate the preparation of the memorandum of appeal.

The lawyer asked the court to expedite the preparation of the record of appeal, noting that the proceedings and judgment had already been typed during the eight-year trial.

The parallel appeals could prolong the legal battle over Sharon's murder, with Obado seeking to overturn his conviction while her family seeks a review of the sentences imposed on the three men.

For Sharon's parents, the case that began with the disappearance and brutal killing of their daughter in September 2018 remains unresolved in their eyes.